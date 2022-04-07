Tracy Cox, Chris Dixon, Rich Heinsman Are Contenders For Judge In East Ridge

Three attorneys are seeking election for the judge of East Ridge.

They are Tracy Cox, Chris Dixon and Rich Heinsman.

Kevin Wilson, the longtime judge for Collegedale, had picked up papers and was looking into whether he could serve both cities. However, he did not qualify.

He has been serving as interim East Ridge judge since Cris Helton stepped down to move to Florida to help with relatives there.

Winning new terms without opposition will be Red Bank Judge Johnny Houston, Soddy Daisy Judge Marty Lasley and Signal Mountain Judge Gary Humble.