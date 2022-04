Malarie B. Marsh, Marie Mott and Marvene Noel have qualified to run in August for the City Council District 8 seat.

Ms. Noel was earlier named by the remaining council members as interim for the post.

It came open when Anthony Byrd was appointed City Court clerk.

At one time, the City Council specified that whoever was named interim would not be able to run for the seat in the election. However, council members this time opted to allow the appointee to run.