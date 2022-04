Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, GABRIEL MEKEL

1247 DERBY DR COHUTTA, 30710

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AMOS, BILLY JONATHAN

5737 TAGGART DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BOYKINS, LADARIUS LESHUN

3401 CAMPBELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, DEVIN LAWON

3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

US MARSHALL HOLD



BURK, STEVE ALAN

1092 COMBS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BURRESS, GERALD JAY

1748 31ST NE APT B CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BUSH, KEDRICK DEONTAE

5001 SUNNYSIDE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECARTER, COREY LESEAN5447 SOUTHERN RD CHICKAMUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF COCAINEFERRELL, GREGORY ALLEN2356 JENNIFER DR Chattanooga, 374211509Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARRECKLESS DRIVING MUST APPEARSPEEDINGFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURNDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFROSS, BETHANY MICHELLE2300 TREASURY DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GILBERT, REGINALD113 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGILBERT, RODERICK113 ARLINGTON TER CHATTANOOGA, 374102208Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGILL, WILLIAM BUXTON9932 RUNYAN HILLS LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOUGE, JAMES GRIFFEN605 GOERGE TOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHENALIA)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGROGINS, SAMBRA RACHELL5185 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTHALE, BOSSIE3533 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTHALE, JERMY CLARK2525 IGOU FERRY ROAD LOT#127 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTHALL, NOLAN BAILEY728 FRAWLEY RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HARVEY, JANICE DENISE6323 FAIREST DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTHILL, RAYMOND ALLEN1601 MILLWOOD LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOLLOWAY, WAYLON FRED4927 SWAN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374161948Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYJACKSON, AISHA JESHON2104 KIRBY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDKYLE, CHARLES ARTHUR2552 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityOPEN CONTAINER LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELANGSTON, TOWAUDA MICHELL3905 ROGERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYMIDDLEBROOKS, BRIANNA MICHELLE1915 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMOORE, CLARISSA LATONYA4711 BRENTWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MORRIS, CLIFFORD DANIEL700 E MUHAMMAD ALI BLVD LOUISVILLE, 40202Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTNALLEY, SALATHIEL ROSE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCENICHOLSON, LARRY DALE793 HUBBARD RD CLEAVLAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallFEDERALORR, JESSICA MARIE3000 OLD HIGHWAY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37341Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PAYNE, SCOTT ALAN4811 RANKO CIRCLE OOTLEWAH, 37416Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PENDERS, SARAH JANE18 WALKER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSIONFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)PORTER, ANDRE LEBRON1711 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045124Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PROCTOR, JOSEPH ROBERT6405 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION/ RESALE FTA)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSREMBISZEWSKI, DANIEL GREGORY11 PARKER LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARIDGE, RANDY ALLEN6306 MASENGALE HOLLOW RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)ROBBINSON, CORDIARUS DEWAYNE602 MAIN ST. CHATTANOOGA, 374023923Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaINDECENT EXPOSURECRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRONSANI, JOSEPH DAVID8446 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IISMITH, MICHAEL LEBRON2383 GALE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESTOBBE, ANNE MARIE201 CLUBVIEW CT FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000STRICKLAND, MARIA PUTYATO6521 LAKE MEADOWS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESUMMERVILLE, ALEX7116 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPROSTITUTIONTABOR, BRITTANY JOANN GIBSON187 SOUTH CHESTNUT WITWALL, 37397Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTTAYLOR, CHAD MAURICE113 GREENLAND DR MICMIDVILLE, 37110Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallTRANSFERFEDERALFEDERALTHOMPSON, KIMBERLY SHAWNTA1623 NORTH HICKERY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTURPIN, JAMES ALLEN3553 DOTSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMISUSE OF EVIDENCES OF REGISTRATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONWALKER, JOE RANDALL321 TENNESSEE AVE COWAN, 37318Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WALTON, CAMERON DENZEL105 SEQUOIA DR Chattanooga, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTWIGHTMAN, OLIVIA L2425 CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCENO PROOF OF INSURANCEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWYOTHER, KAITLYN LOUISE814 13TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURT