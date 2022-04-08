April 8, 2022
Rhea County election commission announced a heavy slate for the those who qualified for the August general election and the state primaries.
County Executive George Thacker will ... (click for more)
The owner of Silhouette’s Bikini Sports Bar and Grill at 1401 East 23rd St. said a customer paid for and received one dance, then received two more dances prior to paying, worth $50. The owner said when he confronted the man, he said he didn’t have any more money and showed the owner a few dollar bills. The owner said after a while the man finally did reveal that he had a $100 bill ... (click for more)
The Walker County Board of Commissioners submitted a second letter to the Georgia Department of Community Health in support of CHI Memorial’s proposal to replace its existing hospital serving northwest Georgia.
It is campaign season once again and we have some hotly contested GOP primaries in Hamilton County.
As a member of the Tennessee GOP State Executive Committee which sets the parameters and rules for Republican primaries in Tennessee I would like to remind all candidates, campaigns and supporters to adhere to the laws, rules and regulations regarding campaign signage. Let’s ... (click for more)
For a lifetime I have enjoyed seeing and watching and reading how Southeastern Tennessee, and the Chattanooga area community in particular, is perceived on the national stage. Oh, I already know the truth almost all of the time, but relish how the national media perceives “my people” and “my town.”
Yesterday, the Epoch Times – a national newspaper that I subscribe to and enjoy ... (click for more)
Alex McGrath drove at a ball deep in Chattanooga FC territory as Memphis 901 attempted to play out of the back. His defensive effort caused a change of possession, and so McGrath’s mindset went from dogged pursuit to a scorer’s mentality. His pickoff went to a teammate, who nutmegged Memphis’ stunned fullback and got the ball right back to the cutting McGrath. CFC’s winger did the ... (click for more)
At a surprise announcement at Chattanooga’s AT&T Field, Lookouts play-by-play announcer Larry Ward was informed that he will be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 Career class.
Mr. Ward will join the state’s most distinguished radio personalities, including the late Luther Masingill who was inducted in the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in ... (click for more)