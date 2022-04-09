Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE
6212 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
BEASLEY, STEPHEN LAJUAN
TTCC 140 MACON WAY HARTSVILLE, 37207
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Correction
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER KANE
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I
COLEMAN, ELIJAH JADARIUS
900 AIRPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
DAVIS, KIMBERLY LATOYA
1501 MIKE EDD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
EDWARDS, VENERICA DORTHEA
5700 ROPER ST APT E7 EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION
ENGLISH, RODNEY E
3917 ZENIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FITZPATRICK, MITZI ANNETTE
103 ORGAIN DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, KAYLA R
1801 FENCHCROFT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HAHN, GAGE JOHN
6140 TUSCANY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDING, MICHAEL DONALD
8872 CHEROKEE DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37363
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MANUFACTURE, DELIVER OR SELL OVER 10 POUNDS OF MAR
HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW
8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
JACKSON, KENNETH ALEXANDER
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KNOX, RODNEY FRANKLIN
3207 CRESTFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LLOYD, LAQUILLA MONIQUE
1402 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
MARTIN, CALDER W
314 ARROW DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773011
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MATHRLY, STEVEN PAUL
206 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCLAIN, FRED MICHAEL
44 WEATHERSTONE LANE ROCK SPRING, 30739
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
NOE, ALEJANDRO
4289 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POKE, LEE ALEXANDER
1722 WEEKS CREST CIRCLE NE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POTEETE, MICHAEL DEAN
11029 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373795648
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POWER, NICHOLAS STEWART
8628 LEATHERWOOD TRAIL HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
SHERRILL, BRITTANY NICOLE
3604 CUSCOWILLOW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
INDECENT EXPOSURE
SMITH, WILLNESHIA MICHELLE
332 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
SWARTZ, MICHAELA ROSE
2123 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
TAYLOR, JEREMY EVAN
3626 CHUMLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153540
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
THOMPSON, ALICIA DANIELLE
8533 OOLTEWAH HARRISON OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
WELLS, WILLIAM DILLARD
5926 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213534
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILEY, TIWANN RYDELL
1245 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023713
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
WILLIAMS, TERRANCE JEREMAL
2204 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041117
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
YEARWOOD, DANIEL ADAM
1105 MYNATT RD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR