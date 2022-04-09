Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE

6212 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



BEASLEY, STEPHEN LAJUAN

TTCC 140 MACON WAY HARTSVILLE, 37207

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Correction

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER KANE

2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I



COLEMAN, ELIJAH JADARIUS

900 AIRPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.





OR MANUFACTURING)POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDAVIS, KIMBERLY LATOYA1501 MIKE EDD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONEDWARDS, VENERICA DORTHEA5700 ROPER ST APT E7 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPROSTITUTIONENGLISH, RODNEY E3917 ZENIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYCHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFITZPATRICK, MITZI ANNETTE103 ORGAIN DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FORD, KAYLA R1801 FENCHCROFT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHAHN, GAGE JOHN6140 TUSCANY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARDING, MICHAEL DONALD8872 CHEROKEE DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMANUFACTURE, DELIVER OR SELL OVER 10 POUNDS OF MARHUTSON, RONALD ANDREW8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)JACKSON, KENNETH ALEXANDERHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KNOX, RODNEY FRANKLIN3207 CRESTFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LLOYD, LAQUILLA MONIQUE1402 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARDMARTIN, CALDER W314 ARROW DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773011Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MATHRLY, STEVEN PAUL206 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCLAIN, FRED MICHAEL44 WEATHERSTONE LANE ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIANOE, ALEJANDRO4289 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POKE, LEE ALEXANDER1722 WEEKS CREST CIRCLE NE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOTEETE, MICHAEL DEAN11029 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373795648Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOWER, NICHOLAS STEWART8628 LEATHERWOOD TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHERRILL, BRITTANY NICOLE3604 CUSCOWILLOW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37321Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankINDECENT EXPOSURESMITH, WILLNESHIA MICHELLE332 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSWARTZ, MICHAELA ROSE2123 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF FOR RESALETAYLOR, JEREMY EVAN3626 CHUMLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153540Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THOMPSON, ALICIA DANIELLE8533 OOLTEWAH HARRISON OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WELLS, WILLIAM DILLARD5926 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213534Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWILEY, TIWANN RYDELL1245 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023713Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)WILLIAMS, TERRANCE JEREMAL2204 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041117Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONYEARWOOD, DANIEL ADAM1105 MYNATT RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR