Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEACH, MATTASIA ANDRENE 
6212 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

BEASLEY, STEPHEN LAJUAN 
TTCC 140 MACON WAY HARTSVILLE, 37207 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: TN Dept of Correction
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BICKERSTAFF, XAVIER KANE 
2300 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE I

COLEMAN, ELIJAH JADARIUS 
900 AIRPORT ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

DAVIS, KIMBERLY LATOYA 
1501 MIKE EDD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
STOP SIGN VIOLATION

EDWARDS, VENERICA DORTHEA 
5700 ROPER ST APT E7 EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PROSTITUTION

ENGLISH, RODNEY E 
3917 ZENIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

FITZPATRICK, MITZI ANNETTE 
103 ORGAIN DR APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, KAYLA R 
1801 FENCHCROFT LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HAHN, GAGE JOHN 
6140 TUSCANY PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDING, MICHAEL DONALD 
8872 CHEROKEE DRIVE COLLEGEDALE, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
MANUFACTURE, DELIVER OR SELL OVER 10 POUNDS OF MAR

HUTSON, RONALD ANDREW 
8208 HIXSON SPRINGS RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

JACKSON, KENNETH ALEXANDER 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KNOX, RODNEY FRANKLIN 
3207 CRESTFIELD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LLOYD, LAQUILLA MONIQUE 
1402 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD
FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD

MARTIN, CALDER W 
314 ARROW DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773011 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MATHRLY, STEVEN PAUL 
206 DEPOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCLAIN, FRED MICHAEL 
44 WEATHERSTONE LANE ROCK SPRING, 30739 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

NOE, ALEJANDRO 
4289 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POKE, LEE ALEXANDER 
1722 WEEKS CREST CIRCLE NE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

POTEETE, MICHAEL DEAN 
11029 OLD DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373795648 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POWER, NICHOLAS STEWART 
8628 LEATHERWOOD TRAIL HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SHERRILL, BRITTANY NICOLE 
3604 CUSCOWILLOW TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
INDECENT EXPOSURE

SMITH, WILLNESHIA MICHELLE 
332 WATER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

SWARTZ, MICHAELA ROSE 
2123 MOWBRAY PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF FOR RESALE

TAYLOR, JEREMY EVAN 
3626 CHUMLEY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374153540 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

THOMPSON, ALICIA DANIELLE 
8533 OOLTEWAH HARRISON OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

WELLS, WILLIAM DILLARD 
5926 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213534 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILEY, TIWANN RYDELL 
1245 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023713 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
VOP (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

WILLIAMS, TERRANCE JEREMAL 
2204 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041117 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

YEARWOOD, DANIEL ADAM 
1105 MYNATT RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR



