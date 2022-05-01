 Sunday, May 1, 2022 80.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Tim Boyd Not Supporting School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon As His County Commission District 8 Successor

Sunday, May 1, 2022
Outgoing District 8 County Commissioner Tim Boyd said he is not supporting School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon as his successor.
 
Mr. McClendon is running against East Ridge Vice Mayor Mike Chauncey for the commission seat.
 
Commissioner Boyd said, "Tucker McClendon is a fine young man.  However, the list below explains why I am not supporting Tucker McClendon for the District 8 County Commission Seat

"Did Tucker vote for a $34 million tax increase in 2019 and ignored four Chattanoogan.com polls consistently indicating 75 percent of those voting were against the tax increase? - YES

"Did Tucker turn a blind eye to many of the very liberal policies of the HCDE? - YES

"Did Tucker vote to allow for a $400,000 slush fund in the 2019 school budget for the HCDE CFO? - YES

"Did Tucker vote to hire 300 social workers for HCDE in 2019? - YES

"Did Tucker vote to spend $500,000 on a facilities study that did not provide any information we did not already know about the physical condition of our schools? - YES 

"Did Tucker vote to reduce classroom teacher raises in 2021 by 50 percent when he ignored all of our state delegates' wishes on how to use millions of dollars of state funds intended to be used for classroom teachers raises? - YES

"These are but a few of the resolutions and policies Tucker has promoted and supported over the past four years sitting on the School Board.  If these actions are any indication of how he would vote on future actions as one representing the fine folks of district 8 and Hamilton County on the Commission, I encourage my constituents to think long and hard before marking the ballot beside his name." 

May 1, 2022

Police Blotter: Rental Van Is Stolen When Woman Stops To Use Restroom; Man Won't Get Off Miller Plaza Stage

May 1, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

April 30, 2022

Police Blotter: Good Samaritan Tries To Return Found Cell Phone To Owner, But Gives To Wrong Person, Who Keeps It; Delivery Driver Who Fell Asleep In Drive-Thru Line Is Tired From Working Multiple Jobs


Police spoke with a woman on Highway 58 who said her rental gray Chrysler Voyager was stolen from her apartment complex. She was leaving the parking lot, and went back inside her apartment to ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT ... (click for more)

A man told police his phone was stolen from the Shell gas station at 3131 Broad St. He said that he was inside the store for a while shopping, and after he checked out he noticed that he did ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Rental Van Is Stolen When Woman Stops To Use Restroom; Man Won't Get Off Miller Plaza Stage

Police spoke with a woman on Highway 58 who said her rental gray Chrysler Voyager was stolen from her apartment complex. She was leaving the parking lot, and went back inside her apartment to use the bathroom. When she came outside the van was gone. It was a rental vehicle from Enterprise Rent-A-Car with no damage, no dents, and no sticker on the vehicle. * * * A man on Waterwalk ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADDISON, STEVEN ALLEN 1109 MCDONALD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT AGUILAR, KARINA 318 WOODROW AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: STOP SIGN VIOLATION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Political Junk Mail -- Can We Refuse It?

Today's mail brought yet another handful of ill-conceived and unwanted political advertisements. I carried it all to the house, shredded it without reading it, and fumed. It's so irritating because, if I know who I intend to vote for, I don't need any more encouragement from them. And I don't need anything at all from the rest of the slavering pack. Then I wondered, How about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden This May

With our water table five inches above average, my plants are lush and green as I take my monthly walk through my garden in search of orchids and onions. Sure enough, I’ve got an ample supply of both so here we go … AN ORCHID to Colorado Rockies’ shortstop Jose Iglesias who, seconds after Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera got his 3,000 hit last weekend, broke from position ... (click for more)

Sports

McLain Homers Twice - Lookouts Win 6-1

Major league scouts (or at least the ones at MLB.com) have Matt McLain’s swing rated as a 50 on the traditional power scale, which is a good but not amazing rating for a top prospect. And with only three home runs on the season so far, it has seemed accurate. But his third-inning center field jack made a convincing case that metric may rise as the temperatures do. McLain lit ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vol Hurler Throws A Baseball 105.5 MPH As Tennessee Beats Auburn Again

Ben Joyce reset his personal speed limit on Sunday. Tennessee’s right-handed pitcher reared back and threw a baseball 105.5 mph against Auburn’s Cole Foster. Extending the bounds of his velocity, though, wasn’t Joyce’s greatest feat. He pushed the limits on his endurance as well, working four innings for the first time in his collegiate career. When Joyce entered the ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors