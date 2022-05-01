Tim Boyd Not Supporting School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon As His County Commission District 8 Successor

Outgoing District 8 County Commissioner Tim Boyd said he is not supporting School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon as his successor.

Mr. McClendon is running against East Ridge Vice Mayor Mike Chauncey for the commission seat.

Commissioner Boyd said, "Tucker McClendon is a fine young man. However, the list below explains why I am not supporting Tucker McClendon for the District 8 County Commission Seat





"Did Tucker vote for a $34 million tax increase in 2019 and ignored four Chattanoogan.com polls consistently indicating 75 percent of those voting were against the tax increase? - YES





"Did Tucker turn a blind eye to many of the very liberal policies of the HCDE? - YES





"Did Tucker vote to allow for a $400,000 slush fund in the 2019 school budget for the HCDE CFO? - YES





"Did Tucker vote to hire 300 social workers for HCDE in 2019? - YES





"Did Tucker vote to spend $500,000 on a facilities study that did not provide any information we did not already know about the physical condition of our schools? - YES





"Did Tucker vote to reduce classroom teacher raises in 2021 by 50 percent when he ignored all of our state delegates' wishes on how to use millions of dollars of state funds intended to be used for classroom teachers raises? - YES





"These are but a few of the resolutions and policies Tucker has promoted and supported over the past four years sitting on the School Board. If these actions are any indication of how he would vote on future actions as one representing the fine folks of district 8 and Hamilton County on the Commission, I encourage my constituents to think long and hard before marking the ballot beside his name."