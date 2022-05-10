Police Blotter: Wife Mad About Smoke Break Walks Away With $2,500; Neighbor Yells At Night “Because She Can“

A man at 203 West Aquarium Way told police he and his wife got into an argument and she got into the cash box in their van and stole $2,500 in cash. He explained that he had just done a show in Alabama and they were both in Chattanooga for him to do a show that night. He said, "All this arguing is over him taking a smoke break and not apologizing for it." He said his wife was wearing a black Carhart jacket, turquoise shirt, jeans, and gray Asics shoes. She has long brown hair with bangs. He was unsure of where she would go as their motel was at least four miles away. When asked if he wanted to press charges against his wife, he said he didn’t. He said all he would like is $400 and the change from the cash box and his wife could just keep the rest and do whatever it is she would like to do. Police drove around the area but were unable to find the wife.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there was an older lady in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Bridge Circle who appeared to be in need of medical attention. Upon arrival police found the woman who said she was having issues with her back. She said she would be better if police could assist her into her residence. The woman said she didn’t need medical attention and that she was fine once she was inside. She called her son and he responded to the scene.

* * *

An officer was dispatched to North Hickory Street to check on an improperly parked car. The silver Kia Sorrento had clearly been ransacked. The car’s windshield was shattered along with the rear driver’s-side window busted out with a trash bag over the top. The vehicle was parked against the flow of traffic and surrounding neighbors said it had been there since November of 2021. A violation sticker was placed on the car in an attempt to give the owner a chance to recover it. The officer returned on a later date and the vehicle was still there so it was towed by Expressway Towing.

* * *

A woman and man were in a verbal disorder on O'Grady Drive. The man told police he was trying to leave after the argument ended but the woman was refusing to give him his car keys and would not let him get his belongings without police being present. The officer assisted the transaction and kept the two people separated. The man left and the woman went to her relative’s house for the night.

* * *

Police responded to East 32nd Street on report of a stolen vehicle recovery. An officer found a red 2014 Ford Taurus abandoned and unoccupied next to a residence in an alleyway. The car was confirmed stolen. Dispatch attempted to contact the owner but it went to voicemail. The car was towed by Yates Towing Service.



* * *

A woman on West 21st Street told police someone keyed her car overnight. She said they keyed all of the passenger side. She said her car was not the only one keyed.

* * *

An officer was called to the Fast Stop at 2285 Wilcox Blvd. for a person who was acting strangely. An officer arrived and spoke to a woman in the entrance to the store. The store owner wanted her to leave the property. The woman asked for a ride to Erlanger Hospital and was transported without incident to Erlanger.

* * *

Officers received a call about a man that had been discharged earlier from Memorial Hospital at 2051 Hamill Road who had come back and was causing a disorder in the emergency room. Officers arrived on scene and located the man matching the description. He was told that he was trespassed from the property and if he were to return, he would be arrested. He was negative for warrants. Officers saw the man leave the property without issue.

* * *

An employee of AutoZone at 4307 Rossville Blvd. told police sometime overnight someone cut the catalytic converters ($1,000 each) off of two of the company work trucks.

* * *

A man on Crescent Club Drive told police sometime in the past few weeks, someone cut the catalytic converter ($1,000) off of his 1995 Ford Bronco.

* * *

A man with Hope for the Inner City Church at 1800 Roanoke Ave. said someone stole the two catalytic converters from the church vehicle.

* * *

A woman on Janeview Drive told police someone stole two flower pots. She said the pots border her yard and contained flowers and a light.

* * *



A woman said she definitely had her bracelet on her wrist at Best Buy at 2290 Gunbarrel Road. She then went to Walmart on Gunbarrel Road about a half an hour after that and then realized she didn’t have it. She has checked with both places and no one has turned it in.

* * *

A woman on East 11th Street told police the neighbor in the hut next to her yells at all hours of the night keeping her awake. She has asked why her neighbor yells the way she does and her neighbor informed her because she can and that she is the only one who can yell in this area. The woman asked what she needed to do about this and the officer informed her to call back when the incident is occurring so that police could talk with the neighbor about it. The woman said she would do that.