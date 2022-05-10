McClendon Proposes $10 Million In New Spending For Deferred Maintenance On County Schools; Teachers To Get 3% Pay Increase

School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon, saying many county schools are in deplorable condition, on Monday asked the board to seek a $10 million special appropriation from the County Commission.

Other board members agreed there are many needs at various schools, but wound up tabling the proposal for future study.

Mr. McClendon ran for the County Commission instead of a new term on the school board so he will soon be off the panel.

The board approved a $456 million balanced budget that includes a three percent raise for teachers.

It includes a one percent pay increase to the certified scale, costing $2,690,000. It is on top of a two percent increase.

The schools expect to get $189.1 million from the state - up from $184.5 that was earlier expected.

The sales tax estimate has been revised up by $2.8 million to $98 million.