Police Blotter: Woman Denied Key Card To Her Own Room, Even With Valid ID, At Motel 6; Woman Whose Order Was Wrong At IHOP Causes Scene, Then Flees

Police responded to the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., on a call that originally came out as a disorder. Once police were on scene, it was determined that no disorder had taken place, simply a verbal disagreement. The Motel 6 employee believed that a woman had a fake ID and was attempting to get a key card to a room that did not belong to her. Police determined that the ID was valid and belonged to the woman, and that the room also was under her name. The woman was issued a new key card and went to her room without incident.

* * *

A woman on Parkway Drive told police she had been renting a black Nissan Sentra from Enterprise and her son had gone outside to start the car at 6:30 a.m., due to the cold weather. She said she went to check on her car and found it had been stolen sometime between then and 6:45 a.m. The woman was provided a complaint card. The vehicle has been entered into NCIC as stolen. Later police were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival police located a black Nissan Sentra. It was confirmed to be the stolen vehicle. Police removed the vehicle from NCIC and turned the vehicle over to the tow company per the owner. Police located several items in the vehicle that did not belong to its owner. While on scene, another vehicle arrived that was described as a vehicle involved in the theft. Police attempted to stop it and confirmed that the Ford F-150 was stolen as well. Police contacted the owner of the F-150 to ensure the electronics in the Nissan belonged to the owner.

* * *

A man on Shelborne Drive told police that his vehicle had just been stolen. He said his daughter had gone out and started it to let it warm up before she drove it to school and came back in the house to finish getting ready for school. He said when she went to leave for school, the vehicle was gone. Police had the vehicle BOLO'd on all channels and it was entered into NCIC as stolen. Police were later called about an abandoned vehicle in front of a residence on Monterey Drive. On scene police confirmed to be the vehicle that had been stolen from Shelborne Drive and had it removed from NCIC. The owner of the vehicle was notified and responded to the scene to recover the vehicle.

* * *

A man on Marijon Drive told police that sometime after midnight someone rummaged through his unlocked 2010 Infiniti and stole his wrist watch and his Ruger LCP 380. He said the firearm was a gift and he will have to search for the serial number. He said he does not have any cameras and has already driven to work..

* * *



A caller reported suspicious activity at 201 W Main St (Feed). The caller said a black male was looking into vehicles in the back lot where the employees park. Police drove through the area and did not locate anyone. Police continued to drive through the area and at 13 W. 13th St. a man matching the description was walking through the parking lot with bolt cutters. Police decided to stop the man after he was seen looking into the bank drive through window. During the stop, police learned he was wanted out of North Carolina with no extradition. The man was also questioned by an investigator during the stop. The man was released pending further questioning.

* * *

A shopper told police she left her wallet at the Rackroom at Hamilton Place. She said when she realized she had left the wallet, she returned to the store. The shopper said a sales associate

remembered picking up the wallet and said that a black female there said the wallet was hers. The sales associate then gave the shopper's wallet to the woman. There is no information regarding the identify of the the woman. The shopper said there were two credit cards and a debit card in the wallet. She told police she had canceled those cards before they could be used. She said the wallet also contained her GA driver's license and her Social Security card. She want a report so she could get a new DL and in case someone tried to use her identity.

* * *

A man told police that on either Tuesday or Thursday of last week he went to the Juicy Crab at Hamilton Place. He said he thinks he lost his wallet in the parking lot after he left the restaurant.. He said the only thing he was concerned about is that his passport card was in his wallet. He said he needs a police report to apply for a replacement.

* * *

A woman at the Gold Gateway Apartments, 1107 Grove St., told police she wanted them to retrieve her rent pay history documents from management. Police spoke to the manager, who was able to provide police with the documents. Police then took the documents back to the woman without incident.

* * *

A woman called police regarding the theft of a Lenovo ThinkPad and case from her vehicle. She said the theft occurred at either the Read House, 107 W Martin Luther King Blvd., or in the parking lot of Ichiban in Hixson. She said the laptop is her work laptop from Blue Cross Blue Shield of TN. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man told police he had turned his vehicle into Capital Toyota, 5808 Lee Hwy., for maintenance. He said since then the vehicle has moved from location to location and Toyota has not been able to give him an address of where his vehicle is located or how long until the maintenance is finished. Police went with the man into the Toyota dealership, where management was able to get a physical address for where his vehicle is located, as well as a phone number for him to contact.



* * *

A man told police he lost his wallet at a job site at 8111 Caneadea Trail around two weeks ago and he was not able to locate it. He said he was in need of a report to get his documents replaced.

* * *

An employee told police that a woman caused a scene inside the IHOP, 5814 Brainerd Road, when her order was not correct. The woman then vacated the premises prior to police arrival.

