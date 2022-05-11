 Wednesday, May 11, 2022 83.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Wilkerson Outlines $52 Million Plan For Complete Restoration Of Tivoli Theatre And Adjacent Fowlers Building

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Nick Wilkerson on Wednesday outlined a $52 million plan to the County Commission for a complete restoration of the Tivoli Theatre along with the adjacent Fowler Brothers building.

Mr. Wilkerson, executive director of the Tivoli Foundation, is asking the county for a $2 million contribution. The city is set to provide $5 million to go with an earlier $1 million. The state pledged $360,000.

 The Tivoli group has raised over $14 million, and part of the project will come through tax credits and a loan.

Mr. Wilkerson said the Tivoli lobby will get a large expansion by opening up into the adjacent historic building.

There will be smaller theater space in the Fowler Brothers section, and Mr. Wilkerson said the Symphony will practice there, opening up more event days at the Tivoli.

The much larger space will allow the Tivoli to launch an educational program designed for local school children. Mr. Wilkerson said at least 50 percent of the children taking part will be from low income backgrounds.

Mr. Wilkerson said, "We want the new Tivoli Center to be the Lincoln Center of Chattanooga."

He said prior to the start of the foundation in 2015 the Tivoli and Memorial Auditorium were losing $1.5 million per year and offering few shows. He said it is now on a self-sustaining basis operationally and shows presented is up over 900 percent. 


Police Blotter: Woman Denied Key Card To Her Own Room, Even With Valid ID, At Motel 6; Woman Whose Order Was Wrong At IHOP Causes Scene, Then Flees

WWTA Plans $15 Million In Sewer Projects At Signal Mountain, Middle Valley And East Brainerd

Police Blotter: Woman Denied Key Card To Her Own Room, Even With Valid ID, At Motel 6; Woman Whose Order Was Wrong At IHOP Causes Scene, Then Flees

Police responded to the Motel 6, 2440 Williams St., on a call that originally came out as a disorder. Once police were on scene, it was determined that no disorder had taken place, simply a verbal disagreement. The Motel 6 employee believed that a woman had a fake ID and was attempting to get a key card to a room that did not belong to her. Police determined that the ID was valid ... (click for more)

WWTA Plans $15 Million In Sewer Projects At Signal Mountain, Middle Valley And East Brainerd

The county Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) plans to use $15 million of ARP (American Rescue Plan) funds for projects seeking to keep stormwater from infiltrating sewer pipes. Mike Patrick, WWTA executive director, said the work will include $9 million at Signal Mountain and $3 million each at Middle Valley and East Brainerd. He said at Signal sewer will include ... (click for more)

It's Up To Us To Reform The Supreme Court

When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish—that the next president appoint her replacement—by packing the Court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election. The result? Today’s Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyper-partisan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: This Is Not Legal

There is a particular paragraph in the US Code that reads, [18 U.S, Code 1507]: "Whoever with the intent of interfering with, obstructing or impeding the administration of justice, or with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness or court officer in the discharge of his duty, pickets or parades in or near a building, housing a court of the United States or in or near ... (click for more)

Semifinal Bound - Pruitt Sharp as Chattanooga State Softball Advances 4-2 in TCCAA

Natalie Pruitt crouched down and brushed her fingers across the infield dirt. She then readied herself for another pitch with runners on the bases. Whether they were on first, second, or third it did not matter. After this short routine, she was ready to deal. And for five innings, Chattanooga State’s lefthanded starter dealt. The Tiger starter allowed only a couple runs in ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Signee Justine Pissott Named To WBCA All-America Team

Justine Pissott, a University of Tennessee women's basketball signee, has been selected as a member of the WBCA High School Coaches' All-America Team, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association announced on Tuesday. Pissott, a 6-foot-4 guard/forward from Toms River, N.J., is one of 10 players who received the honor. Twenty other players garnered honorable mention recognition. ... (click for more)


