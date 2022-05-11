 Wednesday, May 11, 2022 75.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Wilkinson Outlines $52 Million Plan For Complete Restoration Of Tivoli Theatre And Adjacent Fowlers Building

Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Nick Wilkinson on Wednesday outlined a $52 million plan to the County Commission for a complete restoration of the Tivoli Theatre along with the adjacent Fowler Brothers building.

Mr. Wilkinson, executive director of the Tivoli Foundation, is asking the county for a $2 million contribution. The city is set to provide $5 million to go with an earlier $1 million. The state pledged $360,000.

 The Tivoli group has raised over $14 million, and part of the project will come through tax credits and a loan.

Mr. Wilkinson said the Tivoli lobby will get a large expansion by opening up into the adjacent historic building.

There will be smaller theater space in the Fowler Brothers section, and Mr. Wilkinson said the Symphony will practice there, opening up more event days at the Tivoli.

The much larger space will allow the Tivoli to launch an educational program designed for local school children. Mr. Wilkinson said at least 50 percent of the children taking part will be from low income backgrounds.

Mr. Wilkinson said, "We want the new Tivoli Center to be the Lincoln Center of Chattanooga."

He said prior to the start of the foundation in 2015 the Tivoli and Memorial Auditorium were losing $1.5 million per year and offering few shows. He said it is now on a self-sustaining basis operationally and shows presented is up over 900 percent. 


May 12, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 11, 2022

Melydia Clewell Resigning From County DA's Office

May 11, 2022

Sheriff Seeks $6.4 Million Budget Increase For Salary Raises


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKINS, AIMEE KATHRYN 527 CEDAR GLEN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Melydia Clewell has resigned her position as chief of staff in the Hamilton County DA's office, effective May 17. Ms. Clewell is married to Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston, ... (click for more)

At Wednesday’s budget hearing for 2023, Sheriff Jim Hammond asked theCounty Commission for a $6.4 million budget increase from last year. Sheriff Hammond said his request comes from a need for ... (click for more)



It's Up To Us To Reform The Supreme Court

When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch McConnell made three lifetime appointments to the Supreme Court. McConnell went so far as to defy Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s dying wish—that the next president appoint her replacement—by packing the Court with Amy Coney Barrett just eight days before the 2020 election. The result? Today’s Supreme Court has been taken over by a hyper-partisan ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Miracle In The Air

Lou Holtz, the famous football coach, tells the delightful story about flying home after a recruiting mission. “Just me and the school pilot. It’s pitch-black dark when suddenly the pilot asked me out of the blue: ‘Lou, what would you do if I had a major heart attack right now?’” Lou immediately replied, “I’d whip your ass all the way to the ground!” Fortunately, when such a ... (click for more)

"Focused omOn The Zone" - Chattanooga State Softball Headed To Region Championship Game

White pieces of fluff swirled through the air on a cloudy Wednesday afternoon, and when frozen in a photo, this material gave the impression of a game played in the heart of winter. In reality it was over 80 degrees on a May afternoon. But standing in the batter’s box was a cold-blooded Ashlyn Holland, who was the second batter in the bottom of the sixth inning. As a fourth-year ... (click for more)

Mocs Win In Extra Innings At SoCon Softball Tournament

The first eight innings were scoreless in the first round of the Southern Conference Softball Championship between No.3 Chattanooga and No. 6 Western Carolina on Wednesday afternoon at the UNCG Softball Stadium in Greensboro, N.C. After both teams scored in the ninth, the game entered the 10th inning tied at one. The Catamounts scored one in the top half with a two-out single. ... (click for more)


