Senator Bill Hagerty Introduces Emergency Funding Bill To Protect U.S. Supreme Court Justices

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Thursday introduced legislation that appropriates $10 million in additional resources to the U.S. Supreme Court to address unprecedented security threats to the justices and their families.

“No one could have predicted that a draft opinion would be leaked from the Court, resulting in vile rhetoric, intimidation, and threats against the justices and their families,” said Senator Hagerty. “These are uncharted waters, and we must ensure that one of our most sacred American institutions has the security it needs. The Senate took an important step earlier this week by authorizing additional protection for family members of the justices, but this must be coupled with appropriate emergency funding to provide more security resources. Failing to act in this hour of obvious need would be shameful and could be disastrous.”

Officials at the court have indicated to Senator Hagerty that additional resources are needed now to ensure the justices are protected.

The proposal from Senator Hagerty is fully paid for by moving previous appropriations for federal-government-related security over to the Supreme Court. This funding will provide a critical bridge that gives the Court liquidity and flexibility to immediately procure necessary security personnel and other resources.

Earlier this week, the Senate adopted the Supreme Court Police Parity Act, introduced by Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Chris Coons (D-DE), which extends security protection to Supreme Court Justices’ families in line with what is provided to certain Article I and Article II officers and their families.