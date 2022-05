Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilwoman Hill).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2022-0070 Mark Hopkins (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 100 West Bell Avenue, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)b. 2022-0076 Randy Chapman (R-2 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 916 Birmingham Highway, from R-2 Residential Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)c. 2022-0080 Chattanooga Exteriors, LLC (Lift Conditions). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Conditions #1, #2, and #3 from Ordinance No. 8969 from previous Case No. 1988-0168 on property located at 2067 Crescent Club Drive, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Revised)d. 2022-0084 Chattanooga Interiors, LLC (O-1 Office Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of the property located at 2067 Crescent Club Drive, from O-1 Office Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff)e. 2022-0086 Hixson Investors, LLC (Lift Condition). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to lift Condition Nos. 1 thru 6, 8, and 9 of Ordinance No. 11827 from previous Case No. 2006-0028 for the properties located at 5867, 5871, and 5893 Highway 153. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)f. 2022-0091 ASA Engineering c/o Allen Jones (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 6620, 6624, 6628, 6632, 6636, 6640, and 6644 Sandswitch Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Planning Version #2)g. 2022-0093 LaBella Associates (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7002 Hixson Pike and an unaddressed property in the 7000 block of Hixson Pike, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (District 3) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)h. 2022-0092 Vinod Javer (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 7432, 7442, and 7446 Min Tom Drive, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 4) (Alternate Version)i. 2022-0068 David Gardner (R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 6238 Bonny Oaks Drive, from R-2 Residential Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to M-1 Manufacturing Zone. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff)j. 2022-0087 Josh Burr (U-RD-2 Urban Residential Detached Zone to U-RA-3 UrbanResidentialAttachedZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 1733 Read Avenue, from U-RD-2 Urban Residential Detached Zone to U-RA-3 Urban Residential Attached Zone. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)k. 2022-0088 Modus Build, LLC (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 900 and 910 East Main Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)l. 2022-0094 Justin Dumsday (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1497 and 1521 Riverside Drive, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)m. 2022-0071 Milton Muhammad (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 805 Gillespie Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse Zero Lot Line Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)n. 2022-0072 David Fidati c/o Wise Construction (R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to UGC General Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1801, 1803, 1805, 1807, and 1809 Duncan Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone and R-4 Special Zone to UGC General Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)o. 2022-0081 Wallace Fortson (R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3725 and 3805 Grace Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)p. 2022-0098 Collier Construction (C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, and R-3 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 1619 Dodds Avenue, 1922 South Watkins Street, 2270 East 21st Street, and 1803 and 2111 South Lyerly Street, from C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, M-1 Manufacturing Zone, and R-3 Residential Zone to C-3 Central Business Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)q. 2022-0099 Collier Construction (Deviation). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to deviate to the maximum building height within the C-3 Central Business Zone for the properties located at 2318 East Main Street, 1506 South Lyerly Street, 1500 and 1700 South Watkins Street, 1619 Dodds Avenue, and 2513 East 19th Street. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Works and Transportationr. MR-2022-0062 Boys & Girls Clubs of Chattanooga, Inc. c/o James J. Morgan (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley in the 2100 block of E. 26th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Transportation)s. MR-2022-0046 Miller & Martin c/o Thomas Hayslet for McCallie School (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an unopened alley along the 800 block of Dodds Avenue and the 2700 block of Kirby Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Transportation)t. MR-2022-0050 Chambliss, Bahner & Stophel c/o Martha Millener for Chattanooga Preparatory School (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning multiple alleyways in the 1800 block of Vance Avenue and the 800 block of S. Orchard Knob Avenue, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Transportation)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0074 PAK Star Properties c/o Sohail Aslam (R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 612 North Greenwood Avenue, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-2 Residential Zone. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and denial by Staff) (Deferred from 05-10-2022)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Works/Transportationb. MR-2022-0039 Dave Fidati for Wise Properties (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an open right-of-way in the 200 block of Delawanna Terrace, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Transportation)VII. Resolutions: COUNCIL OFFICEa. A resolution confirming the re-appointment of Ryan King to the Sports Authority Board for District 4, with a term expiration of May 17, 2028.b. A resolution confirming the re-appointment of Gordon Parker to the Industrial Development Board for District 4, with a term expiration of May 17, 2028.ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTc. A resolution of intent that (i) the proposed Access Road, LLC Tax Increment Financing Redevelopment Project a/k/a the North River Commerce Center Tax Increment Financing Project (“Project”) will provide necessary improvements to public infrastructure that the City of Chattanooga (the “City”) wants to occur within the proposed time for the Project, but does not currently plan to effect in the short term under its existing capital improvement plans; and (ii) the City Council will consider an Economic Impact Plan prepared and submitted by the City of Chattanooga Industrial Development Board, with aid from the City of Chattanooga’s Department of Economic Development, with respect to the Project in accordance with the City’s Tax Increment Financing Policy and Procedures. (Districts 2 & 3)PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksd. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. W-18-013-201, South Chickamauga Creek 2-4 Interceptor Sewer Rehab Project, a Consent Decree Project, to SAK Construction, LLC, of O'Fallon, MO, in the amount of $22,971,186.95, with a contingency in the amount of $1,148,600.00, for a total amount of $24,119,786.95. (District 5) (Consent Decree)e. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. C-17-017-201, Wood Recycle New Facility, to Integrated Properties, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $1,657,383.65, with a contingency in the amount of $82,850.00, for a total amount of $1,739,963.65. (District 8)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a Public Private Partnership Agreement with Reflection Riding Arboretum and Nature Center for the management and further development of the Growing Resilient Neighborhoods Program for one (1) year, in the amount of $20,000.00.g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to enter into a Public Private Partnership Agreement with WaterWays for continued management, further development, and expansion of the RainSmart Yards (formerly My Tennessee and Adopt-A-Waterway) stormwater program for three (3) years, for an annual amount of $30,000.00.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 24, 2022CITY COUNCIL AGENDA6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 05-10-2022) (Revised)2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View ZoneandR-RF-6RiverfrontZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone. (Staff Version)2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)b. 2022-0057 Tucker Baptist Church (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1115 North Moore Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-10-2022)2022-0057 Tucker Baptist Church (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1115 North Moore Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, by adding Article XVII, Accessory Dwelling Units, Sections 38-764 through 38-771. (Deferred from 05-10-2022)7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Street Grace, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the period through April 30, 2024, and to enter into a First Amendment to Office Lease, in substantially the form attached, for the use of one hundred six (106) square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for the rent of one dollar ($1.00) annually. (District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Interim Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to enter into an agreement with the artist team Wowhaus (Scott Constable and Ene Osteraas-Constable), in substantially the form attached, for the East Lake Park Interactive and Functional Artistic Seating Project, in the amount of $150,000.00. (District 7)MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Kenny Smith for the Board of Electrical Examiners, with a four (4) year term expiration of May 24, 2026.d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Angie To for the Chattanooga Public Art Commission.POLICEe. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to enter into an agreement for Animal Control Services between the City of Chattanooga and the Animal Care Trust (McKamey Animal Center), for a five (5) year term beginning July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027, for an amount not to exceed $10,619,300.00.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 with Tricon, Inc., of Cleveland, TN, for Contract No. Y-17-005-201, East Lake YFD Center Renovations, to increase the amount of $407,822.65 due to supply chain cost increases, subgrade remediation, unforeseen structural modifications, and electrical service revisions, with a contingency amount of $260,000.00, for a revised contact amount of $4,093,572.65, for a total contract amount of $4,353,572.65. (District 7)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.