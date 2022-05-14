 Saturday, May 14, 2022 70.0°F   thunderstorm rain   Thunderstorm Rain

2 New Parks Nearing Completion In East Ridge

Saturday, May 14, 2022 - by Gail Perry

Two new East Ridge city parks are nearing completion. The dog park behind city hall is open for use although the agility equipment will not be delivered until June. Both City Manager Chris Dorsey and Mayor Brian Williams were glad to see that EPA air quality meter and signs posted at the park are being removed. Planning is being done for a big grand opening of the new playground for dogs. 

The splash pad at Pioneer Frontier Park is still on track to open around Memorial Day said the city manager. Finishing details such as fencing and paving additional areas are being done now. Work on the multi-modal path along Ringgold Road is also expected to begin in the next several weeks, said Mr. Dorsey.

Other good news for the city is that TDOT has increased the amount it will pay East Ridge to mow the exit 1 Interchange at I-75. They will pay the city an additional $5 per acre, giving the city $9,800 a year for the work, about $1,000 more than last year. 

The road quality analysis that the city has been conducting has ranked the condition of East Ridge’s streets from the worse to the best. The city was divided into quadrants and Streets Manager Chris Vaughan has made inspections of the roads that are in the worst shape. He will make recommendations for each area, considering the volume of the work, the cost of moving equipment and materials around to different sites and the money the city has available for paving. A presentation will be made to the council at the next meeting. Previously, the council approved spending a half million for these road repairs. 

A zoning change for an existing duplex at 1200 South Seminole Dr. was given final approval. After the council approved changing the zone from R-1 Residential to R-2 Residential Duplex, the Freedom Church Assembly of God which owns the building, will be able to use it for sort-term rentals.

Many events are taking place at Camp Jordan. The East Ridge Police Department is holding “Spring into Safety” at the arena Saturday, with equipment that will simulate the effects of impaired driving and demonstrations for the importance of seat belts among other practices that focus on safety. 

The East Ridge Optimist Club requested and was approved to have the fee for using Camp Jordan for two fundraising events. A fishing rodeo at Dickert Pond at Camp Jordan will be on June 11 to teach kids how to fish. And a car show will be held on June 18.  Proceeds from both events will be used by the Optimists for services and programs that will benefit children in East Ridge and the surrounding areas.

And on May 21, Out of the Gate Dog Show will take place from 1-7 p.m. at the arena. This show specializes in All American Bullies and Frenchies, English Bulldogs and Pressa Carario. Randall Carpenter received a temporary, special events permit for his business, Family Concessions, to sell beer during the dog show. 

The council voted to approve the purchase of three motorcycles that the police department has been leasing since 2020. Chief Allen said the lease will be up in June and at that time they could be leased again or the city could buy them for $13,858 each, which he said was a good price. They all have low mileage and are almost brand new, said the chief. 

The council agreed to sign the Certificate of Compliance for wine sales at the new Food City store that is being built on Ringgold Road. 

At the May 26 meeting, the first version of the 2022-2023 budget will be presented to the council. Workshops will follow for discussions and changes. 



Police Blotter: Woman Caught On Camera Trying To Conceal Items At Dillard's; Man Standing On Roadway Doesn't Know Name Or Birthdate

2 New Parks Nearing Completion In East Ridge

Woman Rescued From Glenn Falls Trail Head Saturday Afternoon


While working an extra job at Dillard's, an officer was notified by a camera operator of a suspicious woman. The camera operator said the woman hid items on her person, but upon noticing the

Two new East Ridge city parks are nearing completion. The dog park behind city hall is open for use although the agility equipment will not be delivered until June. Both City Manager Chris Dorsey

On Saturday afternoon, the CFD and HCEMS responded to a medical call that turned out being geared towards a rescue. At 1354, Quint 14 was dispatched to the area of 600 Ochs Highway on the side



Police Blotter: Woman Caught On Camera Trying To Conceal Items At Dillard's; Man Standing On Roadway Doesn't Know Name Or Birthdate

While working an extra job at Dillard's, an officer was notified by a camera operator of a suspicious woman. The camera operator said the woman hid items on her person, but upon noticing the officer's presence, she removed the items. The camera operator said due to the woman making a clear attempt of theft of merchandise by concealment and being caught on their camera, that they

2 New Parks Nearing Completion In East Ridge

Two new East Ridge city parks are nearing completion. The dog park behind city hall is open for use although the agility equipment will not be delivered until June. Both City Manager Chris Dorsey and Mayor Brian Williams were glad to see that EPA air quality meter and signs posted at the park are being removed. Planning is being done for a big grand opening of the new playground

Opinion

Election Integrity

I find the complaints about the recent win by Weston Wamp in the Hamilton County mayor's primary to be interesting and amusing. Interesting because of the attempt by some to portray his win as the result of some kind of nefarious manipulation by a group of clergy to get Black voters to crossover and vote for Wamp. Also interesting because for weeks it was assumed by the local political

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

HENNY YOUNGMAN QUOTES * -- "Doctor, my leg hurts. What can I do?" The doctor says, "Limp!" * -- I bet on a horse at ten-to-one. It didn't come in until half-past three. * -- A drunk goes up to a parking meter, puts in a quarter, the dial goes to 60. The drunk says, "Huh. I lost 100 pounds!" * -- A man pulls up to the curb and asks the policeman, "Can I park here?" "No"

Sports

UTC Softball Mounts Comeback To Win SoCon Championship

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team won its 15th Southern Conference Tournament Championship in improbable fashion Saturday afternoon at top-seeded UNC Greensboro. The ladies came back from a 7-2 deficit with a 5-run seventh and then won it in the eighth to claim a 9-7 final tally. The Mocs hit four homers in the final two frames with two from Reagan Armour bookending the tying

M-Braves Bombard Lookouts

Media spoke to Michael Harris on Thursday, and many fans went to the ballgame for the post-matchup fireworks. But for those interested in baseball, CJ Alexander's personal home run derby was the reason some fans will remember Friday night. He slammed two home runs and smacked five RBIs as the Mississippi Braves belted the Lookouts 9-2. On the other side, the Lookouts seemed tentative


