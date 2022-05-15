Police Blotter: Man Yells At Suspect Going Through His Truck; Mr. Burrito Customer Won’t Leave

A man on East 13th Street told police he left his truck unlocked and went in his house. While he was inside, his wife noticed someone in his truck. The man said he went outside and yelled at the suspect to get him out of the truck. When he did that the suspect took off running down East 13th Street towards South Kelly Street. The man said the suspect stopped before turning on South Kelly Street and he was holding a black gun. The man said he didn't point the gun at him but he felt that if he would have gone down towards him, there would have been problems. He said the suspect yelled at him and then turned right down South Kelly Street on foot going north. The man said he had video footage. Police viewed the footage and the suspect was wearing light-colored blue jeans, a tie-dyed T-shirt, and had a red sweatshirt thrown over his shoulder. Police searched the area and found a suspect who matched the description but he turned out to not be the suspect.

A driver cut across the tracks on Lightfoot Mill Road at an angle that edged off the road, damaging the passenger-side front tire and flattening the rear passenger tire. The car was parked off the road. She had called a tow truck.

Police were called to Standifer Place Assisted Living at 2636 Walker Road where a man and his girlfriend were trying to get her father out of the facility. Supposedly his daughter had contacted him, saying he wanted to leave. After speaking with the man and woman, the man said he would come back later to go through the correct procedures to get his girlfriend’s dad out.

A security guard at Patten Towers at 1 East 11th St. told police he had allowed a man to take a nap on the couch in the lobby but he had to leave at a certain time. The security guard asked the man to leave and the man ignored him. Police told the man it was time for him to leave and he was cooperative and left.

An officer saw a man walking through the backyard of an address on High Street which appears to be a museum as well as a residence. The officer spoke with the man who said he was just walking through the area, but he does not live here. He didn’t appear to have any history with police encounters. The officer didn’t find any items on the man that would give reason to believe he had broken into or stolen anything at this time. He said he would walk home, which was a few miles away from the location, and then left the area on foot.

An anonymous caller told police there was a person trying car door handles on Chamberlain Avenue. Once in the area police quickly observed a man matching the description and identified him. He told police that he had just left Mary's bar and was in the process of heading home. Police asked the man if he would consent to a search of his person. Upon conducting a search of the man, police asked about a new iPhone charger he had. He told police he only owned a Samsung. Apart from this provided information police did not have any victims or evidence leading police to believe the man had made entry into any vehicle at this time.

A woman on Broad Street showed officers camera footage of two white males crawling under her Subaru Forester. The Subaru had the catalytic converter cut on one end and halfway cut on the other end. The catalytic converter was still on the vehicle. The woman believes a man on a bicycle scared them off. One of the suspects was wearing jeans and a white, long-sleeve shirt. The other suspect had on jeans and a navy jacket. Police canvased the area and did not locate the suspects.

A woman on Toccoa Circle told police sometime after 11 p.m. someone entered her unlocked 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander and ransacked the inside. She said the only thing taken was her wallet and its contents. One debit card belonged to her mother.

A man told police he was driving behind a concrete truck belonging to SRM Concrete on Bonny Oaks Drive. He said the truck started releasing concrete and his car was covered with spots of concrete. The officer observed his vehicle and it was covered with spots of concrete. The man said he was afraid if he approached the company there might be a disorder so he requested the officer do so. The officer went into their office and was given the name of their safety manager. The officer contacted the safety manager and told him the situation. He said he would contact the driver and make sure the issue was rectified.

Police responded to Battle Academy at 1601 Market St. to have homeless people leave the school property. Upon arrival, the people were already gone.

Police were called to check on a suspicious person at BP at 234 Browns Ferry Road. They spoke to a woman who said she was going to Walmart to get a backpack so that she could carry her items with her back to Michigan, but she did not have any money or transportation. The police offered the services provided by the Community Kitchen and she requested a ride there, which she was taken to without incident.

A man on Lee Highway told police he put a Play Station 5 on Facebook Marketplace to be sold. He began chatting with a guy via Facebook messenger about meeting at Sam's Club. He said a group of three or four guys pulled up and when he and one of the guys exchanged the Play Station 5, the guys ran back to the car and drove away. The man said after the guys left he noticed that the guy gave him $800 in counterfeit cash. The guy then blocked him on Facebook and he was no longer able to see his Facebook profile. He still had the receipt from the Play Station 5 and he will be going to attempt to get it replaced. The $800 counterfeit cash was taken to property.

A public works employee was mowing the grass on South Hawthorne Street when he hit a vehicle parked on the street. He was putting his push mower up when it got away from him and he hit the driver’s door of the vehicle. Police notified the owner that his car had been hit and he said he did not have any insurance because the vehicle had been sitting there for a while.

An officer initiated a park-and-walk at the vagrant camp located in the 100 block of Stringer Street because the officer knew that multiple stolen bikes have been located there and believed that some of the novelistic stolen bicycles from Suck Creek Cycle could possibly be located there. The officer encountered a known local vagrant, along with other vagrants, that he said occupy 100 Stringer St. All of the vagrants on scene denied any knowledge about the stolen bicycles and the officer did not locate any stolen bicycles in the area.

A man on Shallowford Road called police and said there was damage to the rear end of his vehicle. He said his wife was driving the vehicle around and is uncertain where and when exactly the damage occurred.

An employee at Speedway at 1330 East 3rd St. told police an older black male in red scrubs came into the store and stole two Strawberrita mixed drinks. She said each mixed drink was worth $3.49. The man then ran out of the door, but did not have a direction of travel. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate anyone matching the description.

Employees at the restaurant Mr. Burrito at 517 East Martin Luther King Blvd. called police and said a woman was refusing to leave after being asked by staff several times. An officer arrived and saw the woman at the counter refusing to leave and holding up the line for other customers to pay. The officer asked her to gather her belongings and leave. She left the store without further issues.