 Sunday, May 15, 2022 83.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Florida Man Says Deal Should Go Through To Buy 6,161 Acres In Hamilton, Sequatchie Counties From Pattens

Sunday, May 15, 2022

A Florida man has filed suit in Federal Court, saying he had a deal to buy 6,160 acres in Hamilton and Sequatchie counties from Bryan and Cartter Patten, but they are backing out of the deal.

C. Lee Eggert, of Brandon, Fla., said the agreed purchase price was over $11.6 million.

He acknowledged that he was being furnished the money by a logging company, Consolidated Timberlands.

Mr. Eggert said he stands to make $1.5 million on the deal by passing it on to the timber company at a higher price than he paid.

The suit says Cartter Patten is taking the position that the joint venture agreement is invalid because he lacked the capacity to enter into the deal.

He said the attorney for Cartter Patten on April 8 submitted a letter asserting lack of capacity on the part of Cartter Patten. Attorney Catherine Dorvil said the lack of capacity could be proven by the treating physicians for Cartter Patten. She also said that representatives for Cartter Patten had not entirely decided not to proceed with the deal.

Cartter Patten is also contending that Mr. Eggert lacked the capacity to close on the deal, it was stated.

Cartter Patten said he was not willing to close on the deal or extend the deadline.

The lawsuit asks the court to confirm the "valid contract" on the large land deal.

Closing had been set on May 9, it was stated.

The large land holdings on Walden's Ridge had been acquired by the father of the Patten brothers, state Senator Cartter Patten, who was interested in forestry. 

The suit was filed by Nashville attorneys Michael Abelow and Alice E. Haston.

The case is assigned to Judge Travis McDonough. 

 


May 15, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Yells At Suspect Going Through His Truck; Mr. Burrito Customer Won’t Leave

May 15, 2022

Woman Shot On E. 48th Street After Argument

May 15, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A man on East 13 th Street told police he left his truck unlocked and went in his house. While he was inside, his wife noticed someone in his truck. The man said he went outside and yelled at ... (click for more)

A woman was shot on E. 48th Street on Wednesday night. Police said at approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East 48th on a report of a person shot. Upon ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: APPLEBERRY, BRANDON JAMAL 607 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County Booked for ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Yells At Suspect Going Through His Truck; Mr. Burrito Customer Won’t Leave

A man on East 13 th Street told police he left his truck unlocked and went in his house. While he was inside, his wife noticed someone in his truck. The man said he went outside and yelled at the suspect to get him out of the truck. When he did that the suspect took off running down East 13th Street towards South Kelly Street. The man said the suspect stopped before turning on South ... (click for more)

Woman Shot On E. 48th Street After Argument

A woman was shot on E. 48th Street on Wednesday night. Police said at approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of East 48th on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a potential crime scene but did not locate a victim. A short time later officers were advised by dispatch that a woman had arrived at local hospital by private vehicle ... (click for more)

Opinion

Election Integrity

I find the complaints about the recent win by Weston Wamp in the Hamilton County mayor’s primary to be interesting and amusing. Interesting because of the attempt by some to portray his win as the result of some kind of nefarious manipulation by a group of clergy to get Black voters to crossover and vote for Wamp. Also interesting because for weeks it was assumed by the local political ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Fair Trial

I have undergone more surgeries than anyone I know. I am also among those who are lucky enough to have discovered that the hero nurses become your best friend when things go sour. Because of my affection for those in the healing arts, it seems like I have worried about RaDonda Vaught for a long time. She is the Vanderbilt nurse who was just convicted on criminally neglect homicide ... (click for more)

Sports

Andrew Abbott Daunting In Lookouts Debut

What Andrew Abbott was going to throw was anyone’s guess. And “anyone” on the Mississippi Braves usually guessed wrong during the Lookouts’ 7-3 win. The lefthander with a multitude of breaking pitches completely befuddled Mississippi’s batters to the tune of 12 strikeouts in five and two-thirds innings of work. He allowed only three hits and walked none in his Chattanooga ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Mounts Comeback To Win SoCon Championship

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team won its 15th Southern Conference Tournament Championship in improbable fashion Saturday afternoon at top-seeded UNC Greensboro. The ladies came back from a 7-2 deficit with a 5-run seventh and then won it in the eighth to claim a 9-7 final tally. The Mocs hit four homers in the final two frames with two from Reagan Armour bookending the tying ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors