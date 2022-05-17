Police Blotter: Woman Says Ex-Boyfriend Is Stalking Her; Hungry Woman Silences Noisy Rooster

An officer spoke to two women in reference to stalking. They said while they were at work at Furry Tales at 6308 Highway 58, they saw a man’s vehicle parked at Circle K at 6239 Highway 58, within sight of the business and parking lot, about 4:30 p.m. One of the women said about 4:50 p.m., she went to the window to look at his vehicle and it drove away. The women said they couldn’t see the occupant(s) of the vehicle because of the dark tint on the window. The woman said the man is her ex-boyfriend and he has been frequently following and watching her against her wishes. The woman and man were involved in a vehicle crash while he was following her against her wishes. She said she does not want to prosecute for stalking.

* * *

An officer was flagged down on Campbell Street by a person complaining about dogs that were loose. The officer checked the area around Campbell Street and New York Avenue and was unable to locate the dogs.

* * *

An officer responded to a disorder at Walmart at 2020 Gunbarrel Road. An employee said two people walked past the point of sale and then refused to come into the office. The suspects went back to the register and paid for all the items, then left the store in a white vehicle. Another officer stopped the suspect vehicle and identified the two women. Both were informed they are trespassed from Walmart.

* * *

A man at Dave & Buster’s at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. said someone stole items out the bed of his Ford F-150 while it was parked in the parking lot.

* * *

An anonymous person called police and said there was a man and woman arguing at Walgreens at 110 North Market St. The caller said the man then placed the woman inside a car and walked away. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle matching the description and identified the woman. She said she was waiting for her husband to return and was fine.

* * *

A woman said she was at the soccer field at 6900 Bonny Oaks Dr. with her kids and when she went back to her vehicle, she saw the driver-side window was shattered. Her Coach purse was stolen with several documents and money inside, including her driver’s license, Social Security card, Venmo card, Truist Bank card, and $100 cash. No fingerprints were discovered.

* * *

While on patrol on McCallie Avenue, an officer saw a vehicle with an expired license plate. The officer initiated emergency equipment and made a traffic stop. The driver said the vehicle was registered to her father and that she was in the process of transferring it over to her. She said she had another tag for the vehicle, but it was expired as well. The woman showed the officer the title/paperwork to the vehicle, and she said she would try and transfer it as soon as possible.

* * *

A woman flagged down an officer at 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd. She said she lost her credit card and someone had just used it at Victoria's Secret. The officer spoke with the manager of Victoria's Secret and will forward police the video of the transaction. The mall security will be looking at video for the suspect. The card was used for two charges, $147.38 and $74.24.

* * *

A man on Fairhills Drive told police his sign in credentials had been changed on his Uber app. He realized that his Chase credit card attached to the Uber account had been used in New York City for $70 while he's been here in Chattanooga. The man said Chase Bank has already fixed the issue and is sending him a new card. He just wanted to document with CPD that his Uber account had been compromised in case the suspect caused more issues for him.

* * *

A man on Tremont Street told police his surveillance cameras showed a man walking through an unlocked gate to his property that was posted with a sign that said not open to the public. He was able to get a clear picture of the individual and noticed that he was a worker working on the property next door. Police spoke with the individual identified by the man. The officers told him why they were talking to him and that he was seen on camera going through the property next door. The individual told police there was a car parked where they were trying to park their large truck. He was trying to find the owner of the vehicle to see if the vehicle could be moved. Police let the man know what the individual said, however, the man was still concerned that the individual was not being truthful and wanted police to notify him that if he is seen coming back on the property, he would press charges for criminal trespassing. Police told the individual not to go back on the property. He was clear and said he would not.

* * *

A man on Clio Avenue told police his recycling was destroyed and burned. He said he came

outside around midnight and saw that the can was on fire. He put the fire out, but the can was destroyed. He’s not sure how the fire started but just needed a report for the can.

* * *

An officer responded to a wellness check at the La Quinta Inn at 5000 New Country Dr. A woman had hotel staff call police requesting a wellness check on her sister. The woman said she has been gone all night and when she came back her sister wasn't answering the door (hotel room #321). The hotel room was paid for under the woman’s name. Police knocked on the door without answer, so hotel staff opened the door and located the sister who was alright, and who had been sleeping.

* * *

A woman on Brookmeade Circle told police she went outside and found that her back left tire had been slashed. She thinks it may have been her ex-boyfriend, whom she broke up with several weeks ago. She said he was texting her last night around 1 a.m. and asking her to come get him. The woman told him to stop talking to her and went back to bed. She said she can’t prove it was him, but she has a strong feeling it was.

* * *

A man on Oakland Avenue told police while he was at church, someone in a black Ford Bronco stole four items valued at $410 from his yard.

* * *

A woman on Bennett Avenue told police she was rudely awakened by her neighbor’s rooster. During this initial encounter with the woman, the noisy fowl was heard crowing incessantly between the residences within its cage, leading police to quickly discover its location. Contact was made with the rooster’s owner, who was informed of city ordinances. Upon being informed of this ordinance the owner told police she was hungry and was last observed walking into her residence with the rooster in arms. At the time of this documentation, police are unable to hear any further crowing from the rooster.