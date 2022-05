Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADDISON, ISAAC D

3812 ALTAMIRA DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BALLANGER, JEREMY ANDREW

4611 WOODMOORE VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BREWER, JESSICA ASHLEY

1 EST 11TH STREE CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



BURGER, LUCUS TREY ROBERT

191 JOHN ST TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BURROW, MARVIN J

2617 WOODSIDE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 70 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



CASE, KEVIN ANDREW

1744 SANTA BARBRA CIRLCE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

EVADING ARREST

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CLAYTON, JEREMY CRAIG

1710 MCDONALD LANE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S



COSEL, NGAWANG

833 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1000



CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE

7625 MAHAM GAP RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (VOP)



GILLESPIE, RYAN DENZEL

HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FELONY EVADING

IMPROPER DISPLAY

SIMPLE POSSESSION

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM

DRIVING ON REVOKED



HAMRICK, SAMANTHA JORDAN

22 STARVIEW LN CHATTANOOGA, 374191925

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



HAWKINS, TACORI

1328 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HECKMANN, TOOD D

418 RETRO HUGHES RD SALE CREEK, 373737760

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOWSARE, THOMAS MATTHEW

220 LOWERY STREET CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



HUTCHESON, ASHLEY

10 SERENA DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



LEFFEW, JONATHAN STEVEN

3667 OOCANEECHEE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



LIGHTNER, LOVELL DEON

751 NOROLK GREEN CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CAR JACKING



LOPEZ, MARLENY FUENTES

1902 E 14TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LOPEZ-RAMIREZ, JOSE DARINEL

3425 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



LOWE, APRIL RENEE

1604 EUCALYPTUS DR CHATTTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER 1,000



MARSHALL, DIANE

213 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCCORMICK, CEON GARCIA

27 LAWN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



MOSS, TIMOTHY TYLER

41 CASCADE LN RINGGOLD, 307365586

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



NORFOLK, MICHAEL LAWRENCE

2220 VIRGIL LANE LAKESITE, 37379

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT



PEREZ, CANDACE

1843 BAY HILL DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS HUGH

1629 WATER HOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (INITIATING MANUFACTURE OF

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT CHILD NEGLECT)



ROSS, DEANGLEO MARTREL

104 DEVEL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



RUCKER, LATONYA D

1405 BRADT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT



SHEPHARD, DESTINY MONIQUE

1722 STANFIEL ST CHATTANOOGA, 374063561

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



SMITH, APRIL DENISE

1343 VILLAGE GREEN DR.

HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000SNYDER, ESTELL LEVI AUSTIN308 S WOOTEN RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STONE, CHARLES MATTHEW4044 COUNTY ROAD 326 FLAT ROCK, 35966Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)THACKER, CHRISTOPHER DION1809 BOLLINGER ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTHOMAS, BRANDON CHRISTOPHER6417 FAULTLESS WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VAZQUEZ, ASAEL RAMIREZ510 CENTRAL DR APT 805 CHATTANOOGA, 374215852Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWALLACE, LAURA AMBER460 RYDNER STREET NASHVILLE, 37211Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTWEBB, BILLY HAROLD635 NORTH MOORE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTWILSON-SMITH, MALLARI RESHEA6307 BONNIE OAKS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULT