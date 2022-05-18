 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


Minit Car Wash Was Among Displaced Businesses At The Foot Of Cameron Hill

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 - by Harmon Jolley
Minit Car Wash ad
Minit Car Wash ad

As they became common in the 1900s, automobiles spawned numerous car care inventions.  If your car got stuck in a muddy ditch in Chattanooga, a locally made Ernest Holmes wrecker could come to your rescue.  Was one of your tires damaged in that accident?  A tire-changing machine was faster and easier than the old way of changing the tire manually.  Need to get all that mud off your vehicle after it was back on the road?  Stop by the Minit Car Wash which opened in 1948 in the West Side at Eighth and Pine streets. 

This was in an old three-story brick building constructed about 1926 for the Chattanooga Garage.

That company, operated by the Foust family, featured parking as well as gasoline and vehicle service. The handsome building had a set of five arched windows on the top floor above another set of five windows. The address was 715-723 Pine. 

There had been earlier forms of “automated” car washes elsewhere such as workers pushing a car down the line to be sprayed, lathered, sponged, and dried.  Minit Car Wash, though, featured modern automation according to their advertisement in the September 23, 1948 Chattanooga Times.  They took your car wash experience “out of the horse and buggy stage.” 

Rolling, hydrated, soft brushes washed your vehicle in two minutes for $1.25 for cars and $1.50 for panel trucks and station wagons.  The car or truck or van was pulled through the line by automated machinery, but the process ended with employees who cleaned the windows, vacuumed the interior, and polished the exterior.  The advertisement noted that the car wash took “less time than it takes to smoke a cigarette or fill your gas tank.”  (Not at the same time, hopefully.)

Despite using automation, Minit still required workers and often ran Help Wanted ads.  Despite using automation, Minit workers were often sought in Help Wanted advertisements.  James M. Ballinger managed the employees in the early years of the enterprise.

Minit Car Wash began small daily advertisements in 1952 in the Times’ Classifieds section with to-the-point wording of “cars washed, dried, and vacuumed.”  Minit later began offering more intensive care for customers who preferred that their vehicles receive a manually applied Simonize waxing along with steaming of tires and removal of road tar.

In the mid-1950’s, the West Side location of Minit was surrounded by other businesses and a few churches.  Chattanooga Garage and an Esso gas station were automobile related.  Noland sold machine tools.  The Production Credit Association provided funding to farmers.  St. Paul’s Episcopal and Second Presbyterian were community churches which are still there today.

The West Side community that included Minit began to disappear in the mid-1950’s as the West Side Urban Renewal began.  The buildings which housed the car wash and other businesses were demolished but the nearby churches were left in place.  The June 16, 1960 Chattanooga Times reported that the Minit Car Wash would be moving to 120 Market Street where the Mertin’s Dry Cleaning business had been located. 

The car laundry was renamed “Nu-Minit Car Wash” after the move to Market Street.  The suds kept flowing until the property was redeveloped during riverfront renovation of the 2000’s.  Buffalo Wild Wings is located there today.

-----

If you have memories of the Minit or Nu-Minit Car Wash, e-mail jolleyh@bellsouth.net

 

Minit Car Wash at Westside
Minit Car Wash at Westside

May 18, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 18, 2022

Commissioner Phillips To Represent Red Bank On WWTA; Citizen Turns In Envelope With $550 Cash That Vendor At Jubilee Had Lost

May 17, 2022

Police Have Persons Of Interest In 2021 Mass Shooting On Grove Street; Make Renewed Request For Public's Help


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Red Bank City Manager Martin Granum told the commissioners on Tuesday night about upcoming plans for the city. Red Bank will be getting a new representative on the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy, at a Tuesday press conference, said investigators have identified persons of interest in the 2021 mass shooting on Grove Street, which has thus far gone ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AUSTIN, WILLIAM LEBRON HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 Age at Arrest: 25 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD AGGRAVATED ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BALLARD, JAYLAIN SHAQUNE 5225 CENTRAL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 23 years old Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall FEDERAL COLLINS, ... (click for more)

Commissioner Phillips To Represent Red Bank On WWTA; Citizen Turns In Envelope With $550 Cash That Vendor At Jubilee Had Lost

Red Bank City Manager Martin Granum told the commissioners on Tuesday night about upcoming plans for the city. Red Bank will be getting a new representative on the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) . Past Commissioner Rick Causer, who stepped in to fill a vacancy as Red Bank’s representative, has resigned and Current Commissioner Pete Phillips has been ... (click for more)

Opinion

Student Debt - And Response (4)

“And so we come to commencement, that glorious moment of achievement when a high school or college graduate will be awarded a hard-earned diploma and venture into a complex world full of promise and fright.” Uh-huh. Except for over 40 million young Americans who are saddled with a collective debt of well over $1.5 trillion, and who are being “blamed” by conservatives like Roy ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Muffling The Mobs From Neighborhoods

On Monday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to combat bad behavior, which most laws do, but HB 1571 should have never been necessary. It bans angry mobs and profane picketers from going into neighborhoods to protest in front of somebody’s house. We’ve seen the upraised middle fingers and the insidious language spewed out of megaphones in recent weeks in front of some Supreme ... (click for more)

Sports

"I Just Want To Travel" - Pare Pene On To Big Things

The swishing of nets, the squeaking of sneakers, the bouncing of a basketball, the applause of the crowd and Pareunuora ‘Pare’ Pene’s voice echoing through McKenzie Arena. If anyone decided to put together a “soundtrack” of UTC women’s basketball over the last four years, those would be the essential elements. Pene’s cheers of joy and encouragement through the highs and lows ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols And Lady Vols Recruiting Has Changed

Used to be when someone like five-star prospect Julian Phillips signed with Tennessee basketball, the news would’ve been hailed as a rare achievement for the Vols. Not anymore. Likewise, the thought of Tennessee women’s basketball adding four transfers in one incoming class would’ve been unthinkable in years past. Times have changed. The recruiting of both Tennessee ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors