May 19, 2022
At 7:19 a.m., Chattanooga Fire Department Engine 9 and Tanker 3, along with East Ridge companies, responded
Walker County Steve Wilson announced Thursday that Walker County Detectives and Department of Human Resources investigators served a search warrant Wednesday on Majestic Manor, an assisted living
A woman on Sylvan Avenue told police her ex-husband keeps coming by her house and harassing her by making threats, then leaving the property. She said they have been separated for several years now, but every once in a while he will come by and harass her at random. She said she was attempting to take out an Order of Protection on him and just needed to document the incident.
A crash on Interstate 24 eastbound Thursday morning resulted in two cars catching fire.
At 7:19 a.m., Chattanooga Fire Department Engine 9 and Tanker 3, along with East Ridge companies, responded to a vehicle fire on Interstate 24 EB at the Ridge Cut on Missionary Cut. Two cars were fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, and by 8 a.m., it was
I nearly bit off my tongue trying to restrain myself with regard to the attacks on Sheriff Jim Hammond in recent weeks.
For over 25 years I have known Jim. I know him to be a fine Christian gentleman, a patriotic American, a genuinely compassionate leader. For many years, at his church, he taught Sunday School. On behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice, he taught constitutional
My lifelong friend Mark Alexander just reminded those of us who read The Patriot Post that this Saturday is the day we honor our Armed Forces both past and present. Yes, we did just have a parade in Chattanooga where we showcased our heroes, but the official Armed Forces salute is always the third Saturday in May. Mark, as fine a patriot who ever lived, is a military dad and writes
A crowd of enthusiastic supporters sent UTC’s softball team off to Tuscaloosa in style on Wednesday afternoon. The crowd cheered the SoCon champions on as they boarded the bus bound for Alabama, where the team will play against Alabama, Stanford or Murray State.
The Mocs sat at 25-25 entering the SoCon tournament, where they went on a dreamlike run to clinch their first conference
Chattanooga State’s Tigers scrimmaged against one another on a sunny and muggy Wednesday afternoon. The conditions weren’t the most pleasant, but it was downright paradisal compared to the conditions the team will be competing in less than a week.
The Tigers softball team will travel to Yuma, Ariz. For the NJCAA tournament. After bowing out in last season's tournament, this