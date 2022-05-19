 Thursday, May 19, 2022 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

State Dismisses Charges Against Man Accused Of Gunning Down Brandon Rogers At Coyote Jacks

Thursday, May 19, 2022 - by Thea Marshall

A man who had been charged with in a 2019 murder at Coyote Jacks had his charges dropped on Thursday morning.

 

Jamycal Johnson was charged with second-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter for the death of Brandon Rogers. 


“I don’t believe it is even ethical to put this in front of a jury,” said prosecutor Andrew Coyle. 


Johnson was set for trial next week, but Judge Barry Steelman approved the dropping of charges.

The judge said due to insufficient evidence as cited by the state the charges should be dropped. However, he said if more evidence is found against Johnson, he could be brought back. 


At an earlier court date, General Sessions Court Judge Lila Statom said it would be a tough case for the state of Tennessee. She said with the evidence presented that day, Johnson could not be convicted in a jury trial. 


On Oct.6 2019, a “large altercation” occurred at the club as it was closing. There were four people involved, all dressed in red and white clothing. An investigator found a Facebook video of the murder and the seconds leading up to it. A man wearing a red jacket, white shirt and white shoes was in the video, moving on the patio with his back to the camera. He then drew something out of his pocket, shots rang out, and then he fled the scene. 


Before shots were fired, four of Johnson’s friends were in a fight with Rogers. After the shooting, police detained the four friends, who were all wearing red clothing. None of them said they knew who shot Rogers. 


In the Facebook video, Johnson was present. However, a few minutes before the shooting, Coyote Jack's footage from inside showed Johnson with a group but he was not wearing or holding a jacket. Johnson said he gave his jacket to a female friend earlier in the night. The Facebook video of the shooting proved the shooter had a jacket on. 


Johnson’s ID was found at the scene. Police interviewed Johnson and he admitted he was at the scene. But, he said he did not shoot Rogers. 

 

Coyote Jacks later closed its doors and the property was sold.


