Property Assessor Haynes Backs Matt Hullander For County Mayor

Property Assessor Marty Haynes offered his support for Matt Hullander as the next county mayor of Hamilton County.

Mr. Haynes said, “I've known Matt and the Hulllander family for over 20 years. The next mayor must have the ability to lead our county and have CEO experience. I know Matt Hullander has the skill set needed to lead Hamilton County and create a culture where everyone and every part of the County has a chance to succeed. He will set a vision that we can all support.

"Leadership skills are honed by leading and Matt led his company to great success. He will do the same for Hamilton County. I'm honored to support and endorse Matt Hullander for Hamilton County Mayor.”

Matt Hullander said, “I’m honored by this endorsement and hope to receive the endorsement of Hamilton County voters tomorrow.”