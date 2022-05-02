 Monday, May 2, 2022 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Voters On Tuesday To Choose Nominees For New County Mayor, Other Key Offices

Monday, May 2, 2022

Hamilton County voters on Tuesday will choose nominees for a new county mayor and a number of other key offices, including district attorney.

County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley, businessman Matt Hullander and entrepreneur Weston Wamp are in a tight race to succeed Jim Coppinger. Matt Adams is a Democratic candidate

Another Wamp, Coty, is challenging incumbent Neal Pinkston for district attorney. John Allen Brooks is running as a Democrat.

Key County Commission races include incumbent Randy Fairbanks vs. longtime Soddy Daisy official Gene-o Shipley as well as teacher Stacy Swallows in District 1. Greg Beck is trying to get back on the commission in District 5 along with three other contenders (Phylicia Blackmon, Mike Greer and Nathaniel Doss III). Lee Helton is unopposed for the District 7 seat now held by Commissioner Smedley. East Ridge Vice Mayor Mike Chauncey and School Board Chairman Tucker McClendon are seeking the District 8 seat being vacated by Tim Boyd. Jeff Eversole and Dean Moorhouse are in a tight race in the new District 10. Joe Graham, a former commissioner, is the only Republican candidate in another new District, 11. Democratic contenders are Montrell Besley, Sean Nix and Molly Blankenship.

Mike Dumitru and Jim Exum are contending to take the seat in Circuit Court, Division 2, being vacated by Judge Jeff Hollingsworth.

With Criminal Court Judge Don Poole retiring, Boyd Patterson, Amanda Dunn and Rebecca Stern are going after the post.

Veteran City Court Judge Sherry Paty is opposed by Brian Bush.

School Board matchups include three Republican candidates in District 6 (Jon Baker, Cindy Fain and Delores Gross Vinson), two Democratic candidates in District 8 (Katie Perkins and Sandy Norris Smith), three Republican candidates in District 10 (Roddey Coe, Patrick Lee and Faye Robinson). 

On Election Day, polls in Hamilton County open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Hamilton County residents can find their polling location and access voter specific information including sample ballots and election results with the GoVoteTN app or on GoVoteTN.gov. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play. To cast a ballot, Hamilton County voters need to bring valid photo identification. A Tennessee driver license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it is expired. Under Tennessee law, student IDs are not acceptable. More information about voter ID requirements, visit sos.tn.gov/elections/voter-id-requirements. Casting your ballot in the midmorning or midafternoon may shorten your time. Early morning, noon and after 5 p.m. are peak times as people typically vote before work, after work or on their lunch breaks. If there is a line to vote, frail, physically disabled, or visibly pregnant voters can request to be moved to the front of the line. State law requires polling locations and the area within a 100-foot boundary of the entrance to remain campaign-free zones. The display or distribution of campaign materials and the solicitation of votes for or against any person, party or question on the ballot within this area are prohibited. Voters wearing campaign-related clothing or paraphernalia will not be allowed within the 100-foot boundary. Hamilton County voters are encouraged to report possible voter fraud or misinformation to the Secretary of State’s Division of Elections toll-free at 1-877-850-4959.  Persons who make a report of voter fraud that leads to a conviction are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Voters with questions or concerns about the election can visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Hamilton County Election Commission at (423) 209-8683 or vote@hamiltontn.gov


Police Blotter: Man Picks Up Wallet And Returns It To Man Who Dropped It, Gets Accused Instead Of Thanked; Woman Says Her Nieces Came Over To Argue

Group Says City Council Should Hold Public Information Session On Redistricting Process

Chattanoogan.com Does Not Endorse Political Candidates; Roy Exum Does


Police Blotter: Man Picks Up Wallet And Returns It To Man Who Dropped It, Gets Accused Instead Of Thanked; Woman Says Her Nieces Came Over To Argue

An employee at the Brew & Cue, 5017 Rossville Blvd., told police that two white males exited the restroom, with one dropping his wallet on the floor of the establishment. The man in the rear picked up the wallet to handed it to the owner of the wallet, but the owner of the wallet began accusing the man in the rear of taking the wallet from him. The employees came over and explained ... (click for more)

Group Says City Council Should Hold Public Information Session On Redistricting Process

A group of citizens who have expressed concerns about the city of Chattanooga’s redistricting process said they hope that a compromise can be reached before the City Council adopts a redistricting ordinance on second and final reading on Tuesday afternoon. Theresa Turner, co-chair of the Hamilton County Voters’ Coalition, said that a group of individuals who had asked that the ... (click for more)

Opinion

Political Junk Mail -- Can We Refuse It?

Today's mail brought yet another handful of ill-conceived and unwanted political advertisements. I carried it all to the house, shredded it without reading it, and fumed. It's so irritating because, if I know who I intend to vote for, I don't need any more encouragement from them. And I don't need anything at all from the rest of the slavering pack. Then I wondered, How about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hullander, Smedley Don’t Believe Polls

Two weeks ago a political poll suggested Matt Hullander was the front-runner in Tuesday’s Republican primary to become the next Mayor of Hamilton County. But on Sunday, in a poll commissioned by Hamilton Flourishing, Hullander was a distant third to Weston Wamp and Sabrena Smedley. How does that work? The latest poll before tomorrow’s primary listed Wamp at 34.3 percent of a ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts vs Trash Pandas Preview - Rocket City Loaded With Pitching

If a TikTok comments section could bequeath a name for a minor league baseball team located in Huntsville, the “Rocket City Trash Pandas” is probably close to what they’d come up with. Last season saw the team in the headlines for reasons far more serious than their name. The Los Angeles Angels affiliate was the face of a larger discussion surrounding the low wages and poor ... (click for more)

A Different Approach - Lookouts' Isiah Gilliam Pursues Consistency

Isiah Gilliam is a renaissance man who just so happens to also be one of the best power hitters in the Southern League. Minor league baseball players get Monday off during the week, and Chattanoogans might catch Gilliam putting holes in targets at the local shooting range on his one day off. But they may just as easily find him scrolling through articles about a multitude of subjects. ... (click for more)


