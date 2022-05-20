 Friday, May 20, 2022 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Navy Commodore Who Was Aide To Teddy Roosevelt Built Home High Up On Cameron Hill

Friday, May 20, 2022 - by John Wilson

  • Albert Lenoir Key

  • Grace Smith Key

  • Commodore Albert Lenoir Key

  • Commodore Key

  • Graves of Commodore Key and his wife at Arlington


A distinguished Navy Commodore who had been a close aide to Teddy Roosevelt built a home high up on Cameron Hill just before World War I. Commodore Albert Lenoir Key was a son of David Key, who had an illustrious career. He was Chattanooga's first federal judge, was appointed Postmaster General and was a U.S. Senator. David Key lived for many years at Fourth and Chestnut at the base of Cameron Hill.

The Commodore Key home was on Cameron Drive that led to Boynton Park at the northern peak of the hill. In 1906, only Joseph R. Johnson lived on Cameron Drive. Afterward, the Ernest Holmes family and several others built there. The Albert L. Keys lived for a couple of years at 1 Bluff View next to the Ross Faxon home that became the Hunter Museum of Art. They had quarters at the Mountain City Club while their home at 101 (later 401) Cameron Dr. was being built. 

Albert L. Key was born in 1860 while the family was at London. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1882, and then began his naval career.

From 1905 to 1907, he was naval aide to President Roosevelt. Later he was chief of staff of the North Atlantic fleet, then he was captain of the Navy yard at Charleston.

Commodore Key retired from active service in 1912, though he returned in service during World War I. Commodore Key married Grace Smith of Buffalo, N.Y. She was a sister of the wife of General Leonard Wood.

Grace Smith Key only got to enjoy the Cameron Hill home for a few years. She died Feb. 20, 1918. She had previously suffered from heart afflictions, but seemed to have gotten better. She was at the Boston Navy Yard holding a wire during an X-ray when she received a strong shock. She afterward developed pneumonia and then died. The couple had two sons, David and Albert Lenoir Key II. 

In Chattanooga, Commodore Key became president of the Volunteer State Life Insurance Company. He also was over the Key Hotel that was built at the triangular corner of Georgia Avenue and Cherry Street after the Keystone Block had been taken down. The seven-story hotel had 95 rooms and cost over $100,000 to build.

Albert L. Key lived for some time in New York, while he was president of the Signal Mountain Estates. The Key home passed to his relative, Garnett Andrews Jr. By 1955 when the stately Cameron Drive homes were near their end, S.H. Ford was the lucky occupant of 401 Cameron Dr.

Commodore Key was in Washington, D.C. when he died Jan. 26, 1950. He was buried at Arlington Cemetery.

His son, Albert Lenoir Key, married Julia Bowdoin. He was an investment banker and stockbroker who helped the New York Historical Society through a turbulent period. Another son, David M. Key, lived at Vero Beach, Fla.


May 20, 2022

Police Blotter: Newspaper Scammed By Homeless People In Free iPad Promotion; Woman Duped While Looking For A Sugar Daddy On Elite Meets Website

May 20, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 20, 2022

Sam Stockard: Lee Administration Walking Tightrope On License Plate Readers


An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

With questions about privacy and compelling public interest, Gov. Bill Lee’s administration appears to be treading lightly – if not reversing – on policy surrounding automated license plate readers ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Newspaper Scammed By Homeless People In Free iPad Promotion; Woman Duped While Looking For A Sugar Daddy On Elite Meets Website

An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for the subscriber as long as the subscription was active. He said five iPads were picked up and once they were obtained, subscriptions were canceled. He said homeless people are the potential ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

The Unfairness Of Tennessee's Open Primary System

Republican supporters have complained for years about the inherent unfairness of Tennessee's open primary system, which allows Democrats to choose Republican nominees for state and local offices. Yet despite supermajorities for the past few terms and plenty of opportunities to respond to grassroots' concerns, the Republican leadership failed to act. How ironic - and illuminating ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Longer ‘Pure’

There was a time, in the not-so-distant past, when college athletics were pure. There was no transfer portal, where the disgruntled athletes could scoff at commitment, loyalty, and tradition in vain pursuit of the NFL. And there was no “name, image, and likeness” (NIL) where college-aged teenagers are now paid for endorsements, autographs, appearances, and the like. During this ... (click for more)

Sports

#1 Vols Explode For 27 Runs In Record-Setting Win At Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers homered three times in the first inning and never took their foot off the gas in a 27-2 annihilation of Mississippi State in Thursday night's series opener at Dudy Noble Field. Tennessee (47-7, 23-5 SEC) had a perfect start to the road showdown. After a groundout to start the game, Luc Lipcius , Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert ... (click for more)

lst Female Coach Over Men In SEC History Leaves Tennessee Track Program

Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White has initiated a leadership transition process within the track & field/cross country program. Tennessee Athletics and Director of Track & Field/Cross Country Beth Alford-Sullivan mutually agreed to part ways on Thursday, effective immediately. Assistant Ken Harnden will oversee the program on an interim basis while a comprehensive ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors