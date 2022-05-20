Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374191338
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON
708 WEST HENDERSON CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN
BENFORD, RASHAWN T
9020 KESLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BINFORD, DEANGELO L
203 SOUTH SAINT MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BRIDGES, KEDRIC LEBRON
204 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD
3500 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURKE, STEPHANIE CECLIE
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BURTON, DANIEL LEE
18203 MIDDLE VALLEY RD.
MIDDLE VALLEY, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
CHAUDHARI, ISHA A
MAGNOLIA LAKE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CHECHAKOS, PASEY L
8489 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CHRISTIAN, TYLER
5608 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE
CICHY, SHANE C
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
COFFMAN, HEATHER RENEE
1615 E 50TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
CONNERS, MATTHEW
2622 YOUNG ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD
CONTRERAS, JOSE MIGUEL
8154 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH,
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE
COSEY, KOSHA NICOLE
2513 KIRBY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COTHRON, DAMON
3912 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DAVENPORT, MARKELL
824 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
DAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY
260 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY
EADES, MICHAEL KNIGHT
269 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ELLIOTT, SCOTT ANTHONY
7717 LEE HWY ROOM 118 CHATTANOOGA, 374214324
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVANS, CAMERON LEBRON
1900 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
FOSTER, SIDNEY JOSEPH
605 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR)
GARCIA, RIGOBERTO LOPEZ
9325 CADDO LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
GRAHAM, MARCUS SCOTT
9024 WACONDA SHORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HERBERT, SCOTT ALLEN
4425 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HIGGINS, CHARLES L
5260 SOUTH LEE HWY MC DONALD, 37353
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HILL, WILLIAM ANTHONY
1309 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023908
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HODGE, DARRELL DEWAYNE
1504 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
JONES, DAMEAN ALEXANDER
861 NORTH ORCHIRD CHATTANOOGA, 67404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
LOPEZ-VASQUEZ, EMIGDIO JOSUE
912 FOREST HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MASON, JADAN MEKEL
5317 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MCKELDIN, HUSEN O
3922 ROSALAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE
NICHOLS, RONALD ALAN
1410 CLOUD SPRINGS RD ROSSVILLE, 37402
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN
HOMELESS LAWRENCEVILLE, 30044
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
POWERS, KARRIE DENISE
6343 ALTACREST LNE KNOXVILLE, 37931
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
REID, JENNIFER LYNETTE
51 HADDOCK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS MUST APPEAR
SHIFLET, MELINDA ANN
8695 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE
2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FENTANYL DELIVERY/SELL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING
POSSESSION OF SCH IV
SMITH, GERALD LAMAR
1140 PIERCE CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SMITH, SHATERIA LANEQ
3609 BENNET RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
(ALIAS CAPIA) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN
SNIPES, LORASHA CHRISHAE
2750 BOB JONES ROAD SCOTTSBORO, 35769
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FTA (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LI
FTA (NO PROOF OF INSURANCE)
FTA (VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW)
STALLINGS, TAMIKA LASHAY
1201 WEST MAIN ST LEFAYETTE, 30728
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
STEPHENS, RACHEL ASHLYN
1103 GREENSLAKE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
STEWART, SPENCER DOUGLAS
350 LEMMING LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
STURDEIVANT, GARRETT ANDERSON
568 THOMPSON HILL RD RINGGOLD, 307368661
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WHITE, STEPHEN MICHAEL
1707 PLUM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE
WILLIAMSON, KIMBERLY D
910 GRAYSVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
YORK, JAMES HOWARD
450 TATER HILL RD PALL MALL, 38577
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)