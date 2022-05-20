 Friday, May 20, 2022 Weather

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, May 20, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374191338 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON 
708 WEST HENDERSON CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN

BENFORD, RASHAWN T 
9020 KESLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BINFORD, DEANGELO L 
203 SOUTH SAINT MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BRIDGES, KEDRIC LEBRON 
204 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FORGERY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD 
3500 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURKE, STEPHANIE CECLIE 
HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BURTON, DANIEL LEE 
18203 MIDDLE VALLEY RD.

MIDDLE VALLEY, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

CHAUDHARI, ISHA A 
MAGNOLIA LAKE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CHECHAKOS, PASEY L 
8489 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON
POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CHRISTIAN, TYLER 
5608 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE

CICHY, SHANE C 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

COFFMAN, HEATHER RENEE 
1615 E 50TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STALKING
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

CONNERS, MATTHEW 
2622 YOUNG ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE OF A CHILD
RAPE OF A CHILD

CONTRERAS, JOSE MIGUEL 
8154 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH, 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE

COSEY, KOSHA NICOLE 
2513 KIRBY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COTHRON, DAMON 
3912 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DAVENPORT, MARKELL 
824 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT

DAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY 
260 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
BURGLARY

EADES, MICHAEL KNIGHT 
269 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ELLIOTT, SCOTT ANTHONY 
7717 LEE HWY ROOM 118 CHATTANOOGA, 374214324 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVANS, CAMERON LEBRON 
1900 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

FOSTER, SIDNEY JOSEPH 
605 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
VOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR)

GARCIA, RIGOBERTO LOPEZ 
9325 CADDO LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

GRAHAM, MARCUS SCOTT 
9024 WACONDA SHORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HERBERT, SCOTT ALLEN 
4425 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HIGGINS, CHARLES L 
5260 SOUTH LEE HWY MC DONALD, 37353 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HILL, WILLIAM ANTHONY 
1309 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023908 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HODGE, DARRELL DEWAYNE 
1504 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

JONES, DAMEAN ALEXANDER 
861 NORTH ORCHIRD CHATTANOOGA, 67404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

LOPEZ-VASQUEZ, EMIGDIO JOSUE 
912 FOREST HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MASON, JADAN MEKEL 
5317 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MCKELDIN, HUSEN O 
3922 ROSALAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE

NICHOLS, RONALD ALAN 
1410 CLOUD SPRINGS RD ROSSVILLE, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

PATTON, KRISTIE ALLEN 
HOMELESS LAWRENCEVILLE, 30044 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

POWERS, KARRIE DENISE 
6343 ALTACREST LNE KNOXVILLE, 37931 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT
CONTEMPT OF COURT

REID, JENNIFER LYNETTE 
51 HADDOCK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
STATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS MUST APPEAR

SHIFLET, MELINDA ANN 
8695 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SMITH, ALYSSA MARIE 
2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FENTANYL DELIVERY/SELL
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
TAMPERING
POSSESSION OF SCH IV

SMITH, GERALD LAMAR 
1140 PIERCE CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SMITH, SHATERIA LANEQ 
3609 BENNET RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
(ALIAS CAPIA) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CAN

SNIPES, LORASHA CHRISHAE 
2750 BOB JONES ROAD SCOTTSBORO, 35769 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FTA (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LI
FTA (NO PROOF OF INSURANCE)
FTA (VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW)

STALLINGS, TAMIKA LASHAY 
1201 WEST MAIN ST LEFAYETTE, 30728 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL

STEPHENS, RACHEL ASHLYN 
1103 GREENSLAKE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

STEWART, SPENCER DOUGLAS 
350 LEMMING LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

STURDEIVANT, GARRETT ANDERSON 
568 THOMPSON HILL RD RINGGOLD, 307368661 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

WHITE, STEPHEN MICHAEL 
1707 PLUM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
PETITION TO REVOKE

WILLIAMSON, KIMBERLY D 
910 GRAYSVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

YORK, JAMES HOWARD 
450 TATER HILL RD PALL MALL, 38577 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374191338 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD INDECENT EXPOSURE

Franklin Griscom was a boilermaker with a wide reputation, but most of his offspring gravitated to the printing and newspaper business instead. The Griscoms lived in several places on Cameron ... (click for more)

Judge Barry Steelman on Thursday sentenced Billy Forte to 21 years for second-degree murder. in the April 2018, slaying of his son, Charles Forte, after they had an argument about money. ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN 727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374191338 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD INDECENT EXPOSURE CRIMINAL TRESPASSING CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON 708 WEST HENDERSON CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION

