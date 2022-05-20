Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374191338

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

INDECENT EXPOSURE

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

ADAMS, JOSEPH LEBRON

708 WEST HENDERSON CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPEN



BENFORD, RASHAWN T

9020 KESLER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BINFORD, DEANGELO L

203 SOUTH SAINT MARKS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRIDGES, KEDRIC LEBRON

204 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FORGERY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BROWN, JOHNATHAN BERNARD

3500 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURKE, STEPHANIE CECLIE

HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURTON, DANIEL LEE

18203 MIDDLE VALLEY RD.

MIDDLE VALLEY, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)CHAUDHARI, ISHA AMAGNOLIA LAKE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTCHECHAKOS, PASEY L8489 FULLER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACHRISTIAN, TYLER5608 ST ELMO AVE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRAPECICHY, SHANE C1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTCOFFMAN, HEATHER RENEE1615 E 50TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKINGAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSCONNERS, MATTHEW2622 YOUNG ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRAPE OF A CHILDRAPE OF A CHILDCONTRERAS, JOSE MIGUEL8154 MUSTANG DR OOLTEWAH,Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRAPECOSEY, KOSHA NICOLE2513 KIRBY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COTHRON, DAMON3912 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDAVENPORT, MARKELL824 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTDAVIS, DARREN ANTHONY260 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYEADES, MICHAEL KNIGHT269 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDOMESTIC ASSAULTELLIOTT, SCOTT ANTHONY7717 LEE HWY ROOM 118 CHATTANOOGA, 374214324Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAEVANS, CAMERON LEBRON1900 PARKWAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFOSTER, SIDNEY JOSEPH605 W 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARVOP (FAILURE TO APPEAR)GARCIA, RIGOBERTO LOPEZ9325 CADDO LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEGRAHAM, MARCUS SCOTT9024 WACONDA SHORE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTHERBERT, SCOTT ALLEN4425 SENECA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHIGGINS, CHARLES L5260 SOUTH LEE HWY MC DONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HILL, WILLIAM ANTHONY1309 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023908Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HODGE, DARRELL DEWAYNE1504 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)JONES, DAMEAN ALEXANDER861 NORTH ORCHIRD CHATTANOOGA, 67404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORLOPEZ-VASQUEZ, EMIGDIO JOSUE912 FOREST HIGHLAND PARK CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMASON, JADAN MEKEL5317 DORSEY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKELDIN, HUSEN O3922 ROSALAND LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALENICHOLS, RONALD ALAN1410 CLOUD SPRINGS RD ROSSVILLE, 37402Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPATTON, KRISTIE ALLENHOMELESS LAWRENCEVILLE, 30044Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)POWERS, KARRIE DENISE6343 ALTACREST LNE KNOXVILLE, 37931Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURTCONTEMPT OF COURTREID, JENNIFER LYNETTE51 HADDOCK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTATE PARK RULES & REGULATIONS MUST APPEARSHIFLET, MELINDA ANN8695 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESMITH, ALYSSA MARIE2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFENTANYL DELIVERY/SELLPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERINGPOSSESSION OF SCH IVSMITH, GERALD LAMAR1140 PIERCE CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, SHATERIA LANEQ3609 BENNET RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale(ALIAS CAPIA) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANSNIPES, LORASHA CHRISHAE2750 BOB JONES ROAD SCOTTSBORO, 35769Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFTA (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LIFTA (NO PROOF OF INSURANCE)FTA (VIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW)STALLINGS, TAMIKA LASHAY1201 WEST MAIN ST LEFAYETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPETITION TO REVOKE (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALSTEPHENS, RACHEL ASHLYN1103 GREENSLAKE ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEWART, SPENCER DOUGLAS350 LEMMING LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTURDEIVANT, GARRETT ANDERSON568 THOMPSON HILL RD RINGGOLD, 307368661Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATIONWHITE, STEPHEN MICHAEL1707 PLUM STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPETITION TO REVOKEWILLIAMSON, KIMBERLY D910 GRAYSVILLE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAYORK, JAMES HOWARD450 TATER HILL RD PALL MALL, 38577Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)