Man Bowfishing On Nickajack Lake Dies When Boat Sinks

Ronnie D. Gholston, age 24, of Whitwell, along with two other men, were bowfishing Thursday evening on Nickajack Lake. Around 10:30 p.m. their 15-foot Lowe fishing boat started to take on water. The three men jumped into the water to swim to shore. As they swam, two men in the group observed that Mr. Gholston was no longer communicating with them.

The two men swam to an island near Bennett Lake Access where they waited, without cell phone communication. Around 2 a.m. they heard someone at the boat ramp and yelled for help. This passerby called 911.



TWRA along with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Rescue Squad, and Hamilton County Dive Team responded to the call regarding a sunken vessel and missing person.

TWRA utilized side-scanning sonar and found Mr. Gholston’s body in over 40 feet of water. His body was transported to the Davidson County Forensics Center. The incident remains under investigation and there is no further information.