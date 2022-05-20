 Friday, May 20, 2022 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Man Bowfishing On Nickajack Lake Dies When Boat Sinks

Ronnie D. Gholston, age 24, of Whitwell, along with two other men, were bowfishing Thursday evening on Nickajack Lake.  Around 10:30 p.m. their 15-foot Lowe fishing boat started to take on water. The three men jumped into the water to swim to shore. As they swam, two men in the group observed that Mr. Gholston was no longer communicating with them. 

The two men swam to an island near Bennett Lake Access where they waited, without cell phone communication. Around 2 a.m. they heard someone at the boat ramp and yelled for help. This passerby called 911. 

TWRA along with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Rescue Squad, and Hamilton County Dive Team responded to the call regarding a sunken vessel and missing person.

TWRA utilized side-scanning sonar and found Mr. Gholston’s body in over 40 feet of water. His body was transported to the Davidson County Forensics Center. The incident remains under investigation and there is no further information. 


Police Blotter: Newspaper Scammed By Homeless People In Free iPad Promotion; Woman Duped While Looking For A Sugar Daddy On Elite Meets Website

EPB Plans To Hold Electric Rates Steady Without Increase; Working To Add More Solar Generation To Keep Future Electric Rates Low

Former Brainerd Star Athlete Gets 18 Months In Federal Prison For Distribution Of Fentanyl Pills


Police Blotter: Newspaper Scammed By Homeless People In Free iPad Promotion; Woman Duped While Looking For A Sugar Daddy On Elite Meets Website

An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for the subscriber as long as the subscription was active. He said five iPads were picked up and once they were obtained, subscriptions were canceled. He said homeless people are the potential ... (click for more)

EPB Plans To Hold Electric Rates Steady Without Increase; Working To Add More Solar Generation To Keep Future Electric Rates Low

In a presentation to the EPB Board, David Wade, EPB president & CEO, unveiled a budget that does not include an increase in EPB’s portion of the electric rate for at least a year. The community-based provider has held its electric rates steady since 2015. During the same meeting, the EPB Board authorized the municipal utility to negotiate the final points of a contract with ... (click for more)

The Unfairness Of Tennessee's Open Primary System

Republican supporters have complained for years about the inherent unfairness of Tennessee's open primary system, which allows Democrats to choose Republican nominees for state and local offices. Yet despite supermajorities for the past few terms and plenty of opportunities to respond to grassroots' concerns, the Republican leadership failed to act. How ironic - and illuminating ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Longer ‘Pure’

There was a time, in the not-so-distant past, when college athletics were pure. There was no transfer portal, where the disgruntled athletes could scoff at commitment, loyalty, and tradition in vain pursuit of the NFL. And there was no “name, image, and likeness” (NIL) where college-aged teenagers are now paid for endorsements, autographs, appearances, and the like. During this ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Is Ready For The NCAA Tournament

After working 13 innings and throwing 161 pitches for an SEC tournament shutout, Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers got some well-deserved shut-eye. “I slept a lot more than I usually do,” the Lady Vols right-hander said, laughing. Otherwise, she reported no other significant aftereffects from throwing a marathon in a 1-0 victory over Mississippi State. Eight days later, the former ... (click for more)

#1 Vols Explode For 27 Runs In Record-Setting Win At Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers homered three times in the first inning and never took their foot off the gas in a 27-2 annihilation of Mississippi State in Thursday night's series opener at Dudy Noble Field. Tennessee (47-7, 23-5 SEC) had a perfect start to the road showdown. After a groundout to start the game, Luc Lipcius , Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert ... (click for more)


