Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works/Transportation



a. MR-2022-0039 Dave Fidati for Wise Properties (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an open right-of-way in the 200 block of Delawanna Terrace, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.

(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Transportation)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNINGa. 2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View ZoneandR-RF-6RiverfrontZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 05-10-2022)2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View ZoneandR-RF-6RiverfrontZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone. (Staff Version)2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)b. 2022-0057 Tucker Baptist Church (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1115 North Moore Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-10-2022)2022-0057 Tucker Baptist Church (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1115 North Moore Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, by adding Article XVII, Accessory Dwelling Units, Sections 38-764 through 38-771. (Deferred from 05-10-2022)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Street Grace, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the period through April 30, 2024, and to enter into a First Amendment to Office Lease, in substantially the form attached, for the use of one hundred six (106) square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for the rent of one dollar ($1.00) annually. (District 6)b. A resolution authorizing the Interim Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to enter into an agreement with the artist team Wowhaus (Scott Constable and Ene Osteraas-Constable), in substantially the form attached, for the East Lake Park Interactive and Functional Artistic Seating Project, in the amount of $150,000.00. (District 7)MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Kenny Smith for the Board of Electrical Examiners, with a four (4) year term expiration of May 24, 2026.d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Angie To for the Chattanooga Public Art Commission.POLICEe. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to enter into an agreement for Animal Control Services between the City of Chattanooga and the Animal Care Trust (McKamey Animal Center), for a five (5) year term beginning July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027, for an amount not to exceed $10,619,300.00.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 with Tricon, Inc., of Cleveland, TN, for Contract No. Y-17-005-201, East Lake YFD Center Renovations, to increase the amount of $407,822.65 due to supply chain cost increases, subgrade remediation, unforeseen structural modifications, and electrical service revisions, with a contingency amount of $260,000.00, for a revised contact amount of $4,093,572.65, for a total contract amount of $4,353,572.65. (District 7)VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MAY 31, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford).3. Special Presentation.“PUBLIC HEARING - 2022-2023 BUDGET”4. Minute Approval.By City Finance Officer Brent GoldbergOrder of Business for City Council5. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Nathan Bird to the Historic Zoning Commission, with a term expiration of June 19, 2023.e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Melanie Settles to the Historic Zoning Commission, with a term expiration of May 31, 2027.f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Shawanna Kendrick to the Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, with a term expiration of May 31, 2025.g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Jackie Dowell to the Hamilton County Board of Equalization, with a term expiration of June 9, 2024.h. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Marcus Jones to the Hamilton County Board of Equalization, with a term expiration of June 9, 2024.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksi. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-21-024-201, to Wilder Contracting, LLC, of Harrison, TN, for Warner Park Pool Shower Improvements and Softball Field Restroom Improvements, in the amount of $139,788.00, with a contingency amount of $14,000.00, for a total amount of $153,788.00. (District 8)j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew On-Call blanket Contract No. E-19-011-202, for year two (2) of four (4) for the roof inspections, repairs, and maintenance, with the following two (2) vendors: (1) Porter Roofing Contractors, Inc., of Morrison, TN; and (2) Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, for the annual amount of $250,000.00 total, for use by all departments.8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.