Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, May 20, 2022

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Smith).

III. Special Presentation.

IV. Minute Approval.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works/Transportation

a. MR-2022-0039 Dave Fidati for Wise Properties (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an open right-of-way in the 200 block of Delawanna Terrace, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions.

(District 1) (Recommended for approval by Public Works and Transportation)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: PLANNING

a. 2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View ZoneandR-RF-6RiverfrontZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 05-10-2022)
2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View ZoneandR-RF-6RiverfrontZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone. (Staff Version)
2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)

b. 2022-0057 Tucker Baptist Church (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1115 North Moore Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-10-2022)
2022-0057 Tucker Baptist Church (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1115 North Moore Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)

c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, by adding Article XVII, Accessory Dwelling Units, Sections 38-764 through 38-771. (Deferred from 05-10-2022)

VII. Resolutions:

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

a. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a First Agreement to Exercise Option to Renew with Street Grace, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the period through April 30, 2024, and to enter into a First Amendment to Office Lease, in substantially the form attached, for the use of one hundred six (106) square feet of office space at the Family Justice Center located at 5705 Uptain Road, identified as Tax Map No. 157M-A-012, for the rent of one dollar ($1.00) annually. (District 6)

b. A resolution authorizing the Interim Administrator for the Department of Economic Development to enter into an agreement with the artist team Wowhaus (Scott Constable and Ene Osteraas-Constable), in substantially the form attached, for the East Lake Park Interactive and Functional Artistic Seating Project, in the amount of $150,000.00. (District 7)
                                
MAYOR’S OFFICE

c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Kenny Smith for the Board of Electrical Examiners, with a four (4) year term expiration of May 24, 2026.

d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Angie To for the Chattanooga Public Art Commission.

POLICE

e. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to enter into an agreement for Animal Control Services between the City of Chattanooga and the Animal Care Trust (McKamey Animal Center), for a five (5) year term beginning July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2027, for an amount not to exceed $10,619,300.00.

PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works

f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 with Tricon, Inc., of Cleveland, TN, for Contract No. Y-17-005-201, East Lake YFD Center Renovations, to increase the amount of $407,822.65 due to supply chain cost increases, subgrade remediation, unforeseen structural modifications, and electrical service revisions, with a contingency amount of $260,000.00, for a revised contact amount of $4,093,572.65, for a total contract amount of $4,353,572.65. (District 7)

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.
                   
TUESDAY, MAY 31, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Ledford.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Ledford).

3. Special Presentation.

“PUBLIC HEARING - 2022-2023 BUDGET”

4. Minute Approval.
By City Finance Officer Brent Goldberg
Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading: PLANNING

a. 2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View ZoneandR-RF-6RiverfrontZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View Zone and R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 1) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission) (Deferred from 05-10-2022)
2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RV-6 River View ZoneandR-RF-6RiverfrontZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to R-RF-6 Riverfront Zone. (Staff Version)
2022-0095 Beacon Acquisitions (M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General CommercialZone). AnordinancetoamendChattanoogaCityCode,PartII,Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone property located at 702 Manufacturers Road, from M-1 Manufacturing Zone to UGC Urban General Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)
                  
b. 2022-0057 Tucker Baptist Church (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1115 North Moore Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone, subject to certain conditions. (District 5) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff) (Deferred from 05-10-2022)
2022-0057 Tucker Baptist Church (R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone part of a property located at 1115 North Moore Road, from R-1 Residential Zone to R-3 Residential Zone. (Applicant Version)

c. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, by adding Article XVII, Accessory Dwelling Units, Sections 38-764 through 38-771. (Deferred from 05-10-2022)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: (None)

7. Resolutions:

HUMAN RESOURCES

a. A resolution authorizing revisions and additional policies to the Employee Information Guide (EIG) to be effective May 31, 2022, by adding a new social media policy; revisions to the telework, grievance and benefits policies; and spelling and grammatical corrections throughout the entire document.

MAYOR’S OFFICE

b. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Tara Viland to the Beer & Wrecker Board for District 2, with a term expiration of July 31, 2024.

c. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Owen Seaton to the Beer & Wrecker Board for District 1, with a term expiration of July 31, 2024.

d. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Nathan Bird to the Historic Zoning Commission, with a term expiration of June 19, 2023.

e. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Melanie Settles to the Historic Zoning Commission, with a term expiration of May 31, 2027.
                             
f. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Shawanna Kendrick to the Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, with a term expiration of May 31, 2025.

g. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Jackie Dowell to the Hamilton County Board of Equalization, with a term expiration of June 9, 2024.

h. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly's appointment of Marcus Jones to the Hamilton County Board of Equalization, with a term expiration of June 9, 2024.

PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works

i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-21-024-201, to Wilder Contracting, LLC, of Harrison, TN, for Warner Park Pool Shower Improvements and Softball Field Restroom Improvements, in the amount of $139,788.00, with a contingency amount of $14,000.00, for a total amount of $153,788.00. (District 8)

j. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to renew On-Call blanket Contract No. E-19-011-202, for year two (2) of four (4) for the roof inspections, repairs, and maintenance, with the following two (2) vendors: (1) Porter Roofing Contractors, Inc., of Morrison, TN; and (2) Tri-State Roofing Contractors, LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, for the annual amount of $250,000.00 total, for use by all departments.

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.


May 21, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 20, 2022

Judge McVeagh Will Not Have Opposition In Aug. 4 Election

May 20, 2022

United Christian Academy Employee Indicted For Aggravated Statutory Rape Of A Minor


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Judge McVeagh Will Not Have Opposition In Aug. 4 Election

Opinion

Reaching Across The Aisle

What comes to mind when I hear the outcry of sore losers in a mayoral race in Hamilton County in 2022? What comes to my mind is we have had elected officials in this county dating back years who were applauded for being able to bring Republicans and Democrats together in a race for mayor, sheriff, commissioner, council person, Senator, or State Representative. So why now does ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

LADIES, DON’T WORRY ABOUT ME An elderly man in Louisiana owned a large farm with a large pond. He planted some apple, and peach trees around it. One evening the old farmer decided to go down to the pond and look it over. He grabbed a five-gallon bucket to bring back some fruit. As he neared the pond, he heard voices shouting and laughing. As he came closer, he ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Fight Hard But Fall To Alabama, 3-0

Montana Fouts is lauded as a generational talent, and rightfully so. Against the Chattanooga Mocs, it initially appeared as if her golden right arm would stay in the dugout. The popular thinking went that the Tide would rock the Mocs in an easy win. But as the temperatures crept toward 90 degrees and the sun beat down upon the field, the Mocs walked into Tuscaloosa and punched ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Is Ready For The NCAA Tournament

After working 13 innings and throwing 161 pitches for an SEC tournament shutout, Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers got some well-deserved shut-eye. “I slept a lot more than I usually do,” the Lady Vols right-hander said, laughing. Otherwise, she reported no other significant aftereffects from throwing a marathon in a 1-0 victory over Mississippi State. Eight days later, the former ... (click for more)


