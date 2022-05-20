Judge McVeagh Will Not Have Opposition In Aug. 4 Election

Friends of Judge Alex, the team supporting the campaign of Hamilton County Judge Alex McVeagh, announced that Judge McVeagh will now be the only candidate running in the Aug. 4 non-partisan general election for the Second Division of Hamilton County General Sessions Court.

The finance team also announced that, to date, they raised more than $90,000 from more than 250 donors in support of Judge McVeagh’s campaign. Finally, the team appreciates the support and endorsement of retiring General Sessions Court Judge David Bales, it was stated.

“The community support for Judge Alex McVeagh’s campaign has been overwhelming,” stated Emily Wade, campaign manager for Friends of Judge Alex. “Judge McVeagh learned at the qualifying withdrawal deadline that both of his former opponents withdrew from the race, as both believe Judge McVeagh is an honest and fair judge. Judge McVeagh is humbled by the community support and efforts of his finance team, and is extremely honored to be able to continue to serve.”

Judge Alex McVeagh‘s former opponents stated that they only initially qualified to run because they believed Judge McVeagh might be chosen to replace outgoing Judge Tom Greenholtz in Hamilton County Criminal Court. Judge Greenholtz was recently nominated by Governor Bill Lee to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, and was unanimously confirmed by the state legislature to be sworn in as an appellate judge on Sept. 1.

Whereas Hamilton County General Sessions Court hears mostly misdemeanor criminal cases, Hamilton County Criminal Court has jurisdiction over misdemeanor and felony cases, and also hears all criminal jury trials. Judge McVeagh and Judge Greenholtz also work closely together to help those in the criminal justice system suffering from mental health issues and substance use disorder. Judge Greenholtz currently presides over the county’s felony drug recovery court, and Judge McVeagh founded and presides over the county’s misdemeanor drug recovery court.

Judge McVeagh was appointed by former Governor Bill Haslam in 2017 as judge of the Second Division of Hamilton County General Sessions Court after Judge David E. Bales took medical leave to combat throat and lung cancer. Judge David Bales recently expressed his appreciation for the work of Judge McVeagh over these past five years.

“Serving the citizens of Hamilton County has been the greatest honor of my life,” stated Judge David Bales. “I also appreciate Judge Alex McVeagh, and believe that he has done an outstanding job presiding over the Second Division of General Sessions Court since I was required to take medical leave by my physicians. Judge McVeagh’s intellect and demeanor are appreciated by all who appear before him, and I look forward to him continuing to serve the great citizens of Hamilton County.” stated Judge Bales.