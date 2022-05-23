Man Charged With Assaulting Woman And Her Toddler, Breaking Into 2 Nearby Homes

A man with an extensive criminal record has been charged with busting his way into two nearby homes as well as assaulting a woman with a toddler outside another home in the Fort Cheatham neighborhood off Dodds Avenue.

Cedrick Antonio Williams, 44, is charged with assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of vandalism, aggravated assault, and two counts of aggravated burglary.

In the incidents last Thursday, police said a woman said she was walking her one-year-old in a stroller down 13th Avenue when Williams came up and began to speak to her in an aggressive manner. She said he appeared to be on drugs.

She said he then grabbed her by the arm and hit her in the face with an object he presented as a gun. She said he then told her that he "wanted the child" and began to get close to the child. She said she began to physically fight him to try to keep him away from the child. She said he then grabbed both of them and began dragging them down the sidewalk.

The woman, who said she had seen Williams in the neighborhood once before, said as he dragged her by her neck and arm, he told her multiple times that he was going to kill her.

The woman said Williams stopped at a house, left the child in the front yard, kicked in the front door and dragged her inside. She said she was finally able to run deeper into the house and get away from him.

Police said Williams pushed the resident of this house and threatened them. He dropped the item he had with him (later found to be a power drill), went down steps at the house and out the back door.

He then went into a second house after kicking in that door. The residents of this house began hitting Williams with items in the house to try to keep him away from them. Police then arrived and took him into custody.

Two people who were injured were treated by medics.