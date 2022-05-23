 Monday, May 23, 2022 68.0°F   rain fog/mist   Rain Fog/Mist

Man Charged With Assaulting Woman With Toddler, Breaking Into 2 Nearby Homes

Cedrick Antonio Williams
Cedrick Antonio Williams

A man with an extensive criminal record has been charged with busting his way into two nearby homes as well as assaulting a woman with a toddler outside another home in the Fort Cheatham neighborhood off Dodds Avenue.

Cedrick Antonio Williams, 44, is charged with assault, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, two counts of vandalism, aggravated assault, and two counts of aggravated burglary.

In the incidents last Thursday, police said a woman said she was walking her one-year-old in a stroller down 13th Avenue when Williams came up and began to speak to her in an aggressive manner. She said he appeared to be on drugs.

She said he then grabbed her by the arm and hit her in the face with an object he presented as a gun. She said he then told her that he "wanted the child" and began to get close to the child. She said she began to physically fight him to try to keep him away from the child. She said he then grabbed both of them and began dragging them down the sidewalk.

The woman, who said she had seen Williams in the neighborhood once before, said as he dragged her by her neck and arm, he told her multiple times that he was going to kill her.

The woman said Williams stopped at a house, left the child in the front yard, kicked in the front door and dragged her inside. She said she was finally able to run deeper into the house and get away from him.

Police said Williams pushed the resident of this house and threatened them. He dropped the item he had with him (later found to be a power drill), went down steps at the house and out the back door.

He then went into a second house after kicking in that door. The residents of this house began hitting Williams with items in the house to try to keep him away from them. Police then arrived and took him into custody.

Two people who were injured were treated by medics.  

 

 


Police Blotter: Woman Misdials Number For Blue Cross And Reaches Scammer Instead; Man's Car Stolen After He Leaves His Keys In Vehicle While He Enters Store

4 Different Men Facing Rape Charges After Grand Jury Indictments

Chattanooga Firefighters Support Muscular Dystrophy Association With Annual Fill The Boot Drive


A woman on Brandermill Lane told police she dialed a wrong number thinking she was calling Blue Cross. She said a man answered and told her that she won a $100 gift card. She said that she gave ... (click for more)

Four different men are facing rape charges after indictments by the Hamilton County Grand Jury. Matthew Jeremiah Conners, 33, of 2622 Young Road, Soddy Daisy, was charged with two counts of ... (click for more)

Firefighters have collected critical funds in the community since 1954 – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). The Chattanooga ... (click for more)



Opinion

Reaching Across The Aisle

What comes to mind when I hear the outcry of sore losers in a mayoral race in Hamilton County in 2022? What comes to my mind is we have had elected officials in this county dating back years who were applauded for being able to bring Republicans and Democrats together in a race for mayor, sheriff, commissioner, council person, Senator, or State Representative. So why now does ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No It Is Not OK

What’s this? Several large fights broke out at Howard High’s commencement Friday night and two people were actually thrown over the guard rail at Finley Stadium. Security was unable to contain the melee yet urgent 911 calls dispatched the Chattanooga Police Department, the Sheriff’s Department, and even Red Bank’s Police responded. Net result? One arrest. Only one. Earlier this ... (click for more)

Sports

Tennessee Softball Ends Season With Back-To-Back Losses To Oregon State

Tennessee softball suffered back-to-back losses to Oregon State to end its run in the NCAA Knoxville Regional Sunday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Beavers took game one of the regional final 8-3 before defeating the Lady Vols 3-1 in the elimination game to secure a trip to the Super Regional round. UT's season comes to a close with a 41-18 overall record. The ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Softball Tops Murray State In 8 Innings, But Ends Season With Another Loss To Alabama

Chattanooga defeated third-seeded Murray State 1-0 in eight innings on Saturday evening at the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional. However, the Mocs then suffered a second loss to Alabama to end their season. The Mocs and Racers were scoreless through seven innings until Adison Keylon drove in the game’s lone run in the eighth on an RBI groundout. Brooke Parrott tossed 7.2 shutout ... (click for more)


