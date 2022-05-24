Voters Choose Larry Black For Catoosa County Commission Chairman

May 25, 2022
May 24, 2022
Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia House District 14 representative, had a big lead in the Republican primary with over 60 percent of the vote counted.
In the state Senate District ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON
1908 DUNN LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON
206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AYERS, ... (click for more)
Larry Black was selected Catoosa County Commission Chairman in Tuesday's election.
Totals were:
Larry Black 5,574
Ernie Pursley 1,711
Nick Ware 2,566
Mr. Black is a Ringgold resident and former Ringgold City Councilman.
For State Senate District 53 in Catoosa County, it was:
Steve Henry 5,733
Colton Moore 5,046
Steve Tarvin ... (click for more)
I am writing to express concern about efforts to not accept election results for Hamilton County Mayor in which Weston Wamp won the Republican Primary. A source of criticism is that Mr. Wamp reached “across the aisle” to court Democrat voters. Good for him. This skill will be sorely needed when he takes office. In Tennessee, cross-over voting is allowed. It is not illegal or unethical. ... (click for more)
Randy Boyd, the president of the University of Tennessee, told a group of educators on Monday. “We are going in the wrong direction very fast. I would like to take it as a challenge, and this is definitely the challenge of our time.” No, he wasn’t talking about Alabama’s dominance over Tennessee in football but a topic far more daunting – over half of the state’s graduating high ... (click for more)
The message made its way Sunday afternoon from pitcher Ashley Rogers through Tennessee’s team trainer to Lady Vols softball coach Karen Weekly: Rogers over and out.
“She’s done for the day.”
The senior right-hander had managed her health through the regular season with the intent of pitching in the postseason. The former Meigs County standout threw 161 pitches in a 13-inning ... (click for more)
Tennessee softball suffered back-to-back losses to Oregon State to end its run in the NCAA Knoxville Regional Sunday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Beavers took game one of the regional final 8-3 before defeating the Lady Vols 3-1 in the elimination game to secure a trip to the Super Regional round.
UT's season comes to a close with a 41-18 overall record. The ... (click for more)