VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 5/25/22

It's important to ask the right questions. If the question is whether Weston Wamp built a coalition consisting of more than solely "Vote Red till Dead" types, then he is guilty. This coalition had the advantage of having an additional small percentage of "Vote Blue no Matter Who" sorts as well as moderates. One should bear in mind that most Hamilton County voters are not registered

Randy Boyd, the president of the University of Tennessee, told a group of educators on Monday. "We are going in the wrong direction very fast. I would like to take it as a challenge, and this is definitely the challenge of our time." No, he wasn't talking about Alabama's dominance over Tennessee in football but a topic far more daunting – over half of the state's graduating high