 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 71.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 5/25/22

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

May 25, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Taking Bath In Walgreens Restroom Is Trespassed; Woman's $400 Purse, IDs and Credit/Debit Cards Stolen From Her Unlocked Vehicle

May 25, 2022

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 5/25/22

May 25, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


An employee at Walgreens, 110 N Market St., asked police to trespass a homeless man who had been taking a bath using the store bathroom. Police spoke with the man and informed him that store ... (click for more)

(click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Taking Bath In Walgreens Restroom Is Trespassed; Woman's $400 Purse, IDs and Credit/Debit Cards Stolen From Her Unlocked Vehicle

An employee at Walgreens, 110 N Market St., asked police to trespass a homeless man who had been taking a bath using the store bathroom. Police spoke with the man and informed him that store employees requested that he not come back, and that he is being trespassed for the previously mentioned reason. * * * A man at an apartment on Mountain Creek Road told police he observed ... (click for more)

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 5/25/22

(click for more)

Opinion

Ask The Right Questions About County Mayor Race

It’s important to ask the right questions. If the question is whether Weston Wamp built a coalition consisting of more than solely “Vote Red till Dead” types, then he is guilty. This coalition had the advantage of having an additional small percentage of “Vote Blue no Matter Who” sorts as well as moderates. One should bear in mind that most Hamilton County voters are not registered ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 50% Of High School Grads Shun Colleges

Randy Boyd, the president of the University of Tennessee, told a group of educators on Monday. “We are going in the wrong direction very fast. I would like to take it as a challenge, and this is definitely the challenge of our time.” No, he wasn’t talking about Alabama’s dominance over Tennessee in football but a topic far more daunting – over half of the state’s graduating high ... (click for more)

Sports

Holland's Heroics - Chattanooga State Advances In NJCAA Tournament

Power pitching, and a two-homer day from fourth-year player Ashlyn Holland, sent Chattanooga State to the second round of the NJCAA tournament. Chattanooga State's softball Tigers dispatched Southern Idaho on Tuesday 5-0. This result from Yuma was in large part thanks to another dominant start from right-handed flamethrower Sam Ryan (21-3), who went the distance and allowed ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Looking Beyond The SEC Baseball Tournament

My first thought about Tennessee and the SEC baseball tournament this week is the Vols shouldn’t give the event a second thought. The top-ranked Vols (49-7) won the regular-season championship by a record six-game margin. They’ve conquered the conference. There’s little to be gained from repeating the feat. The upcoming NCAA tournament should be their sole focus. Of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors