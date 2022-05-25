 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Legislators Honor Late State Rep. Mike Carter With Bridge Renaming In Ooltewah

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

The Tennessee General Assembly has honored the late State Rep. Mike Carter as part of the Transportation Omnibus Bill. 

House Bill 1654 (SB 1668) included the naming of a bridge on Interstate 75 that spans State Route 2/U.S. Highway 64 in Ooltewah after the former state representative from Hamilton County who lost his battle with cancer in May 2021. The bill was signed by Governor Bill Lee on May 9, and is effective as Public Chapter 1009.

“We know Rep.

Carter was a dedicated, highly respected public servant, attorney, judge and state representative for House District 29,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Dan Howell, R-Cleveland. “He did a lot for Tennessee and left his imprint on this body.”

An amendment to House Bill 1654 to name the bridge in honor of Rep. Carter was introduced by State Rep. Greg Vital, R-Harrison, who won a special election last year to fill the vacancy left by the late state representative.

“Mike Carter’s commitment to Hamilton County is immeasurable, said Rep. Greg Vital. “As a state representative, judge and community businessman, his life made a difference for many individuals.” 

Section 33 of the Omnibus Transportation Bill “designates a bridge on Interstate 75 spanning State Route 2/U.S. Highway 64 in Hamilton County as the “State Representative Mike Carter Memorial Bridge” and directs TDOT to erect suitable signs.”

In learning of the recognition of her late husband, Joan Carter stated, “I am so honored and grateful for this tribute. Mike will always be remembered as an 'Ooltewah boy,' and this is so fitting; he loved this community. On behalf of myself, my sons and especially my grandsons Walter, who adored his grandad, and Freddie, born three months after Mike’s passing, I thank all involved in making this happen.”

“My dad had a sharp legal mind but what made him an effective legislator and a good public servant is that he didn’t spend much time worrying about who got the credit for things,” said Stephen Carter, son of Mike Carter. “When people ask me ‘what would Mike think about this,’ I always answer honestly, ‘I’m not sure.’ But it means a lot to our family, and I’d like to sincerely thank the Tennessee General Assembly and Rep. Greg Vital for the honor.”

 


May 25, 2022

Woman Involved In Chattanooga Heroin Ring Gets 48 Months In Federal Prison

May 25, 2022

Chattanooga Man, 23, Charged With Possessing Gun While Using Illegal Drugs

May 25, 2022

Chattanooga Man With Prior 10-Year Federal Drug Sentence Gets Arrested Again By Feds


A woman police said was involved in a Chattanooga heroin ring has been sentenced to serve 48 months in federal prison. Jada Lankford, 23, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. Law enforcement ... (click for more)

A 23-year-old Chattanooga man has been charged by federal authorities with possessing a gun while being a user of illegal drugs. Arrested was Jaylain Ballard. On Feb. 15, city police officers ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man who earlier spent 10 years in federal prison on drug charges has been arrested again on charges of selling cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Antonio Dewayne ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Woman Involved In Chattanooga Heroin Ring Gets 48 Months In Federal Prison

A woman police said was involved in a Chattanooga heroin ring has been sentenced to serve 48 months in federal prison. Jada Lankford, 23, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. Law enforcement began investigating the heroin ring in December 2019. It was found that Ms. Lankford's role was to help another individual acquire heroin that would be redistributed in the Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Man, 23, Charged With Possessing Gun While Using Illegal Drugs

A 23-year-old Chattanooga man has been charged by federal authorities with possessing a gun while being a user of illegal drugs. Arrested was Jaylain Ballard. On Feb. 15, city police officers responded to a disorder at Storage Sense on Park Drive. Ballard and a female (J.C.) were at the scene. A pistol holder was found in Ballard's jacket pocket. Prosecutors said police ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ask The Right Questions About County Mayor Race

It’s important to ask the right questions. If the question is whether Weston Wamp built a coalition consisting of more than solely “Vote Red till Dead” types, then he is guilty. This coalition had the advantage of having an additional small percentage of “Vote Blue no Matter Who” sorts as well as moderates. One should bear in mind that most Hamilton County voters are not registered ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 50% Of High School Grads Shun Colleges

Randy Boyd, the president of the University of Tennessee, told a group of educators on Monday. “We are going in the wrong direction very fast. I would like to take it as a challenge, and this is definitely the challenge of our time.” No, he wasn’t talking about Alabama’s dominance over Tennessee in football but a topic far more daunting – over half of the state’s graduating high ... (click for more)

Sports

Holland's Heroics - Chattanooga State Advances In NJCAA Tournament

Power pitching, and a two-homer day from fourth-year player Ashlyn Holland, sent Chattanooga State to the second round of the NJCAA tournament. Chattanooga State's softball Tigers dispatched Southern Idaho on Tuesday 5-0. This result from Yuma was in large part thanks to another dominant start from right-handed flamethrower Sam Ryan (21-3), who went the distance and allowed ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Looking Beyond The SEC Baseball Tournament

My first thought about Tennessee and the SEC baseball tournament this week is the Vols shouldn’t give the event a second thought. The top-ranked Vols (49-7) won the regular-season championship by a record six-game margin. They’ve conquered the conference. There’s little to be gained from repeating the feat. The upcoming NCAA tournament should be their sole focus. Of ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors