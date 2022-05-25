Tennessee Legislators Honor Late State Rep. Mike Carter With Bridge Renaming In Ooltewah

The Tennessee General Assembly has honored the late State Rep. Mike Carter as part of the Transportation Omnibus Bill.

House Bill 1654 (SB 1668) included the naming of a bridge on Interstate 75 that spans State Route 2/U.S. Highway 64 in Ooltewah after the former state representative from Hamilton County who lost his battle with cancer in May 2021. The bill was signed by Governor Bill Lee on May 9, and is effective as Public Chapter 1009.



“We know Rep.

Carter was a dedicated, highly respected public servant, attorney, judge and state representative for House District 29,” said bill sponsor State Rep. Dan Howell, R-Cleveland. “He did a lot for Tennessee and left his imprint on this body.”

An amendment to House Bill 1654 to name the bridge in honor of Rep. Carter was introduced by State Rep. Greg Vital, R-Harrison, who won a special election last year to fill the vacancy left by the late state representative.



“Mike Carter’s commitment to Hamilton County is immeasurable, said Rep. Greg Vital. “As a state representative, judge and community businessman, his life made a difference for many individuals.”

Section 33 of the Omnibus Transportation Bill “designates a bridge on Interstate 75 spanning State Route 2/U.S. Highway 64 in Hamilton County as the “State Representative Mike Carter Memorial Bridge” and directs TDOT to erect suitable signs.”

In learning of the recognition of her late husband, Joan Carter stated, “I am so honored and grateful for this tribute. Mike will always be remembered as an 'Ooltewah boy,' and this is so fitting; he loved this community. On behalf of myself, my sons and especially my grandsons Walter, who adored his grandad, and Freddie, born three months after Mike’s passing, I thank all involved in making this happen.”



“My dad had a sharp legal mind but what made him an effective legislator and a good public servant is that he didn’t spend much time worrying about who got the credit for things,” said Stephen Carter, son of Mike Carter. “When people ask me ‘what would Mike think about this,’ I always answer honestly, ‘I’m not sure.’ But it means a lot to our family, and I’d like to sincerely thank the Tennessee General Assembly and Rep. Greg Vital for the honor.”

