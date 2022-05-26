Woman, 61, Charged With Shooting Man While He Sleeps

A woman has been arrested in the shooting of a man while he was asleep early Thursday morning.

Audrey Johnson, 61, is charged with attempted criminal homicide.

At approximately 2:20 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 7700 block of Basswood Drive on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

The incident was determined to be domestic in nature so Investigators with the Special Victims Unit responded to conduct an investigation.

Investigators learned that the victim was asleep in his residence when he awoke to sounds of gunfire and realized he had been shot.

Investigators were able to develop information that led them to a suspect and subsequently an arrest.

Johnson is in custody at the Silverdale Detention Facility. Ms.Johnson is in custody at the Silverdale Detention Facility.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.