Woman, 61, Charged With Shooting Man While He Sleeps

Thursday, May 26, 2022
A woman has been arrested in the shooting of a man while he was asleep early Thursday morning.
 
Audrey Johnson, 61, is charged with attempted criminal homicide.
 
At approximately 2:20 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 7700 block of Basswood Drive on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
 
The incident was determined to be domestic in nature so Investigators with the Special Victims Unit responded to conduct an investigation.
 
Investigators learned that the victim was asleep in his residence when he awoke to sounds of gunfire and realized he had been shot.
 
Investigators were able to develop information that led them to a suspect and subsequently an arrest.
 
Ms.
Johnson is in custody at the Silverdale Detention Facility.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.


Kyla Ann Padgett, 25, Convicted Of Involuntary Manslaughter For Being High While Daughter, 22 Months, Died In Car

May 26, 2022

Stolen Car Recovered, Felon Fugitive Behind Bars In Collegedale


Kyla Ann Padgett, 25, of LaFayette, was convicted on Friday by a Walker County jury of involuntary manslaughter for the death of her 22-month-old daughter, Ryleigh Padgett. The evidence

Collegedale Police were notified on Thursday of a stolen vehicle in the Little Debbie Parkway area and quickly located it at the Murphy gas station at 5590 Little Debbie Parkway. When officers



Kyla Ann Padgett, 25, Convicted Of Involuntary Manslaughter For Being High While Daughter, 22 Months, Died In Car

Kyla Ann Padgett, 25, of LaFayette, was convicted on Friday by a Walker County jury of involuntary manslaughter for the death of her 22-month-old daughter, Ryleigh Padgett. The evidence presented at trial showed that on June 4, 2020, Kyla Padgett was using methamphetamine and marijuana while her young daughter was in her care. Ms. Padgett brought her daughter and a male friend

Howard Graduates Shined Despite Gang Interruption

I have had many career highlights, but none like the partnership that Lookout Mountain Conservancy has enjoyed with The Howard School for the past 10 years. I have gotten to know hundreds of the students, and I often walk away thinking how fantastic these students are, and yet, how misunderstood. May 20, 2022, is a great example. I attended The Howard School graduation at Finley

Roy Exum: The Man And The Tree

During my Morning Readings one day last week I came across an essay that appeared in the Epoch Times on October 27, 2020 entitled 'The Man's Pledge.' It is one of many stories from the newspaper's readers to its "Dear Next Generation" where the idea is to plant … well, figuratively take a seed pod from an older tree and nurture a seedling that will grow into a new tree. The story

Chattanooga State Third Round Bound

A rematch with Wallace State is in the NJCAA cards for Chattanooga State softball after they took care of Snead State in the eliminations second round of the national tournament. Chattanooga State went 54-9, and Wallace State accounted for three of those nine losses. Against Snead State, the Tigers' attack was jump-started by a couple of long balls from their catcher.

Holland's Heroics - Chattanooga State Advances In NJCAA Tournament

Power pitching, and a two-homer day from fourth-year player Ashlyn Holland, sent Chattanooga State to the second round of the NJCAA tournament. Chattanooga State's softball Tigers dispatched Southern Idaho on Tuesday 5-0. This result from Yuma was in large part thanks to another dominant start from right-handed flamethrower Sam Ryan (21-3), who went the distance and allowed


