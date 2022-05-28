 Saturday, May 28, 2022 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Daques Davis Charged In May 20 Murder On 13th Avenue

Saturday, May 28, 2022

An arrest has been made in a fatal shooting that occurred in the 3600 block of 13th Avenue on May 20.

Daques Davis, 24, has been charged in the slaying of a 25-year-old man.

CPD Violent Crimes Investigators, with assistance from CPD Fugitive Division, took Davis into custody.

He was charged with criminal homicide, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is at the Silverdale Detention Facility.

On May 20 at approximately 12:45 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 13th Avenue location on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
 
Hamilton County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.
 
Investigators learned that the victim was walking in the area when shots were fired striking him. 

