Blood Donors Needed After Chattanooga Shooting

Sunday, May 29, 2022

Blood Assurance needs the public’s help after a Saturday evening shooting left six young people injured in downtown Chattanooga.

The non-profit organization is asking blood donors to schedule appointments as soon as possible. In high demand are donors who have O-positive, O-negative and A-positive blood.

“We are devastated to hear about the violence that happened Saturday night in our own backyard,” said Christopher Swafford, chief operating officer for Blood Assurance.

“Everyone in the community can rally around the victims by donating lifesaving blood.”

On Monday, all Chattanooga-area blood donation centers will be open:

Downtown: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.

704 E 4th St.

Chattanooga, TN 37403

 

 

Gunbarrel: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

1748 Gunbarrel Rd.

Suite 104

Chattanooga, TN 37421

 

 

North River: 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

1920 Northpoint Blvd.

Suite 122

Hixson, TN 37343

 



To schedule an appointment, please visit www.bloodassurance.org/schedule, call 800-962-0628, or text BAGIVE to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.




