Former Chattanooga Mayor Pat Rose Dies

Monday, May 30, 2022
Pat Rose at an event last June
Former Chattanooga Mayor Charles A. "Pat" Rose died early Monday morning.

A native of Orlando, Fla., he began working as an assistant traffic engineer in Chattanooga in April 1964.  In November 1965, he became city coordinator, an office he filled for four years.  In January 1969, when vice-mayor and Commissioner of Public Works, A.L. “Chunk” Bender became mayor, Pat Rose was appointing acting Commissioner of Public Works. 

In his first political race, he won a full term as commissioner in March 1971.  As the city charter read at the time, the commissioner with the second most votes in the general election served as vice-mayor, so Mr.

Rose also served in that capacity as he served as Commissioner of Public Works. 

Elected mayor in 1975, Pat Rose pushed for the redevelopment of the central business district.  A successful first term allowed him to run for re-election without opposition in 1979.  During his terms as mayor, the Chattanooga Hamilton County Bicentennial Library opened, TVA offices expanded downtown. He also oversaw the expansion of the Moccasin Bend Waste Treatment plant and the extension of city sewers. 

Mayor Rose pushed for and saw construction of the C.B. Robinson Bridge, offering citizens another way across the Tennessee River.  

Upon retirement in 1983, Mayor Rose entered the private business world. However, in 1987, stating that he missed public service, the former mayor ran for and was elected as the Commissioner of Public Utilities.  Mr. Rose served in that capacity until 1990 when a change in the city charter changed Chattanooga’s form of government from a City Commission to a City Council.

His wife, Carolyn Rose, had died Jan. 6. The couple had been married over 71 years.

Pat Rose is survived by children, June (Darryl) Penfold of Summerfield, FL, Rick (Sandra) Rose of Chattanooga, David (Joan) Rose of Chattanooga, and Tony Rose of Chattanooga as well as other relatives.

Funeral arrangements are by Chattanooga Funeral Home.

Pat Rose family
May 30, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Says Ex-Girlfriend Stole His Medications When She Moved Out, Or He Misplaced Them; Bicyclist With A Prosthetic Leg Steals Grill From Behind Restaurant

A man on Lee Highway told police he has not been able to find his medications. He told police he and his girlfriend recently went through a break up and she moved out on the same day he last remembers having his medications. He said he has kept his medications on the bathroom counter and, since she left, the medications are no longer there. He said he suspects she took his medications; ... (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For May 23-29

Here is the Walker County Arrest report for May 23-29: COOPER ALEX BRANDON W/M 37 FELONY OFFICER MULLIS FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE MARION KENNEDY TAYLOR W/M 30 MISD OFFICER GREEN FTA GLASS REGINA LYNN W/F 52 MISD OFFICER SPROUSE THEFT BY TAKING BECKWORTH JENNIFER LEAH W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PAROLE VIOLATION COOK PAMELA MICHELE W/F 45 FELONY OFFICER HILL EXPLOITATION ... (click for more)

Opinion

Remembering Pat Rose

Charles A. “Pat” Rose will be remembered for re-developing the central business district downtown but he was also a dear friend. He served two terms as mayor of Chattanooga from 1975 until 1983. Mayor Rose passed away early Monday morning. I was honored to cover the mayor as a reporter for many of those years. The Orlando, Florida native began working for the city of Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Mass Shooting

Newt Gingrich, writing on Fox News recently, observed, “Evil exists. Evil hunts for opportunities to infect humans. Humans infected and overpowered by evil do horrible things.” Little did any of us realize evil would come to Chattanooga Saturday night in a mass shooting where six teenagers were shot. “This is awful,” Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly said hours before a Sunday afternoon ... (click for more)

Sports

Top-Ranked Vols Defeat Florida To Win SEC Tournament Title

No. 1 Tennessee secured the program's fourth SEC Tournament Championship and its first since 1995 by defeating rival Florida, 8-5, in Sunday's title game in front of 13,270 fans primarily clad in Big Orange at the Hoover Met. Camden Sewell got the starting nod for the first time this season and was fantastic on the mound en route to earning his seventh victory of the year. ... (click for more)

Lookouts Drop Second-Straight Game To Birmingham

The Chattanooga Lookouts were hoping to gain a little ground on the division-leading Rocket City Trash Pandas Sunday afternoon, but a win was needed for that to be a possibility. That didn’t happen as the visiting Birmingham Barons scored seven unanswered runs and won going away, evening the series at three games apiece with the 7-3 victory at AT&T Field before 2,758 fans ... (click for more)


