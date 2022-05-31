Police Blotter: Dad Says Daughter Can't Return To LA; Dollar General Customer Is Locked Out After Asking For Receipt And Change

A woman on S. Lyerly Street told police that her father would not let her leave. She said she was trying to leave to go back home to LA and he would not let her. After police explained to the father that his daughter is an adult and can move around freely as she sees fit, he no longer tried to argue, letting her leave. The woman gathered her belongings and left.

A man told police he arrived at work at the Volkswagen plant around 5:45 p.m., and shortly after going inside he was called back outside to his vehicle, as it was on fire. The fire appeared to have started and stayed contained in the engine compartment. The Volkwagen Fire Department arrived and extinguished the fire. He said the vehicle belonged to a girl and that she had the vehicle repaired approximately a week prior. He said the check engine light came back on prior to him driving it. The cause of the fire is to be determined. There are no injuries to report and all surrounding vehicles appear to have no damage as a result of the fire. The amount of damage is undetermined.

Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 2285 Wilcox Blvd. on a beige Ford Taurus. The vehicle fled through the Wilcox Tunnel onto Charlie South. Police got with the Fast Stop staff and were able to acquire images of the suspect to disseminate for possible identification.

Police responded to Carrabba's, 2040 Hamilton Place Blvd., in reference to a disorder. The manager told police a former employee and current employee were involved in a disorder at the restaurant and had to be separated, and the current employee was no longer on scene. The manager said she wanted the former employee trespassed but that could not be done because he was no longer on scene and could not be located in the area.

A construction manager working on Chestnut Street told police that someone had been going through their equipment overnight and trying to steal things. He said that nothing had been stolen yet, but he wanted to make police aware of what was going on. Police put this address on the Watch List for two weeks.



A woman on S. Willow Street told police that about a month and a half ago someone stole the Apple iPad assigned to her son. She said he was not allowed to bring it home and it had to be stolen from school property. She said she has no information on the iPad and just needs a report for the school.

A manager at First Horizon, 2505 E 43rd St., told police that sometime during the night, copper coil and wiring were taken from an HVAC unit belonging to the company. He said that when he arrived at work at 8 a.m. he found that an HVAC unit had been taken apart and wiring removed. Police saw the unit and it had been cut in various places, causing around $8,000 worth of damage. The unit was last seen the day before around 5 p.m. There is no suspect information.

An employee of Buster Brown, 2001 N Chamberlain, told police that a former employee was sending the business's money through their account to one of her friends through Facebook Pay. The employee was able to provide all the documentation showing proof that the former employee was sending payments to her friend. An investigator was notified and will be taking over the case.

A man at East Main Street Apartments at 901 E. Main St. told police someone had broken into one of the units overnight and stolen two lighting fixtures. The door had been pried open which had been locked. No other items were taken but two lighting fixtures that had not been installed yet. The damage to the door was estimated at $300. Theft has been an ongoing issue at this location.

A resident on Sable Drive told police her neighbor had a vehicle drive through their yard and hit a guide wire attached to the power pole. The resident said they believed police were out with the incident but were not sure. Dispatch couldn’t find any incident in that area in the last 24 hours. The officer asked dispatch to alert Public Works or EPB, whichever was appropriate, to check on the pole but it did not appear to be dangerous, just in need of maintenance.

A man told police he was traveling on Hickory Valley Road when a BMW X5 sped up to and then swerved around him to pass him. The man said when they came to the stoplight the driver yelled at him and the man was very upset at the situation and wished to make a report.

An officer saw two white males with open containers of alcohol behind their backs on Broad Street. The officer took both containers of alcohol, poured them out, then had both men leave the area.

Police were dispatched to SmartBank at 5319 Hwy. 153 because someone had left a clothes hamper and luggage on the premises. Police arrived and inspected the items for any identifying documents and none were located. It appeared someone had left the items there while they went inside the bank. The items were left in case the owner came back for them.

An EPB employee told police someone had vandalized the powerline on the backside of the Rite Aid at 4434 Highway 58. The vandalism caused a fire, which was extinguished prior to police arrival. The EPB employee was not sure of the cost of repair.

A woman was at the Dollar General at 2303 E. 23rd St. and had purchased two items with a $20 bill. The woman said she was not given any change or a receipt. When she asked the employee for her change and receipt, she was told they would have to check the camera and told to wait outside. When she walked outside the employees locked the doors. Police arrived approximately 15 minutes after the store closed. Dispatch attempted to make contact with the store unsuccessfully. Police will follow up during normal business hours in order to view video footage of the incident and determine if a theft occurred and a possible identity of the employee described as a young black male.