Red Bank Lines Up Projects For $3,513,087.40 In COVID Relief Funds

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 - by Gail Perry

During the fiscal year starting July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022 the city of Red Bank received $1,459,877 in grants that helped pay for unanticipated expenses that had not been included in the budget. Some of the items are paying the contract with past City Manager Tim Thornbury and complying with ADA standards, rebuilding the Lullwater bridge and paving roads in the city that were paid for with $1,459,877 in grants from the state.

Some of these projects were funded 100 percent with grants and some paid up to 80 percent of the total cost of the project. At the meeting Tuesday evening, the commissioners amended the FY 2021 budget in order to appropriate the grant money for use.

 

Red Bank also received $3,513,087.40 from American Rescue Plan grants as the result of the COVID pandemic. That money came with restrictions for how it could be used. Tuesday night, the operating budget for year 2022, was amended again. This money was appropriated for approved uses. There are eight  projects the money will be used for which take place over a few years, said Finance Director John Alexander, including stormwater improvements, Internet technology, facilities improvements and equipment, non-profits in the city, some road repairs and employee bonuses.

 

More money was given to the city in sponsorships for this year’s Red Bank Jubilee, a family friendly outdoor festival that will take place this coming Saturday at the city park at 3817 Redding Road. There will be live music, craft vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and kids’ games. Thanks was given to all donors and special thanks went to the $1,000 gold level support from Electric Power Board, Rise Partners, Hartman Hills, and Farm to Med. The commissioners formally accepted these donations that helped to make the festival possible, then appropriated the donations of over $18,000 to use for the 2022 Jubilee.

 

Two special event permits were given for selling beer at the Jubilee. Robert Raulston representing The Naked River Brewing Company and Michael Monen for Five Wits Brewing Company were both approved unanimously.

 

Lawrence Miller came to the commission meeting to let the commissioners know about the two projects in the works involving Red Bank. Mr. Miller started collecting photos of Red Bank about six months ago, he said. His goal is to find 10,000 photographs in the city that will become an online collection. He hopes that people will share their photos with him. He will have a booth and scanner at the Red Bank Jubilee and will also be accepting photos at the Meeting Place on May 9 and 11. He is working with Bill Hull to publish a book and history of the city.

 

 


