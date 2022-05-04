Man Killed In Freak Accident On I-75 Southbound Late Wednesday Morning

A 38-year-old man was killed in a freak accident on southbound I-75 late Wednesday morning.

He was a front passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a wheel that came off a dual axle trailer that was in the northbound lane.

At approximately 11:56 a.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 900 block of Interstate 75 SB.

Police said a Chevrolet was traveling north in the 900 block of I-75 with the trailer in tow. The trailer suffered a mechanical issue with a wheel which detached from the trailer and traveled across the concrete barrier to the southbound side.

The vehicle that was hit by the wheel was traveling south in the same block range when the trailer wheel made contact with it, resulting in a crash. The front passenger of the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by Hamilton County EMS.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One app (formerly CPD Mobile app). You can remain anonymous.