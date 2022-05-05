Police Blotter: Woman Has Car Stolen Twice In 1 Month; Couple Argues As She Moves Out

A woman at 200 Chestnut St. told police she first noticed her vehicle was stolen at approximately 10 p.m. but did not call it in immediately in case she had misplaced it. The rear passenger window was previously broken out and there was a bag covering it because she had previously locked herself out of it. She remembers locking the car prior to leaving it parked. This is the second time this month her vehicle has been stolen.

* * *

A man at Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road told police he saw two men he knew following him in the parking lot of the motel. The man said his mother told him that one of the men had passed away.

* * *

A man on Douglas Street told police he hosted a party from 10:45 p.m.-3 a.m. After the party, he realized his ID and Social Security card had been stolen and he’s not sure who may have taken it as there were approximately 15 people at the party.

* * *

An employee for Beyman Sports told police he was doing a project at Chattanooga Christian School at 3354 Charger Dr. and left his semi-trailer parked and secured overnight. When he returned the next morning the lock on the trailer had been pried open. The suspect stole two weed eaters, two scissors and four grinders, all valued at a total of $420.

* * *

A man on East 13th Street told police his friends saw a man they know going through his vehicle. When the friends started to record the man, he fled. The man and his friends confronted the other man in front of a residence on Vance Avenue and waited for police to arrive. The other man was detained upon police arrival and found to be in possession of a large amount of coins which he had taken from the man’s vehicle. The other man has a history of theft from vehicles in this area. The man didn’t want to press charges because he had recovered his items. The other man was trespassed from the location and released.



* * *

A homeless man wearing an Army jacket and shorts, who was carrying bags and had a goatee, was yelling racial slurs around Warehouse Row at 1110 Market St. Police were unable to locate the homeless man who was causing this disorder. If found he is to be trespassed per the security officer.

* * *

A Dollar General employee at 2303 East 23rd St. told police a woman had stolen a pack of toilet paper. The employee confronted the woman when she attempted to walk out and not show a receipt to prove she purchased the item. He took the item until she could prove the purchase. The woman showed another customer a receipt but never the employee. The woman exited the store then returned and grabbed another pack of toilet paper. She exited the store and got into a white Ford sedan. The car was last seen leaving the parking lot. Police searched the area but did not find the car.

* * *

Police were dispatched to suspicious people riding motorcycles in the lot of 401 Manufacturers Road. While en route, an officer passed two of the bikes. As the officer U-turned, the two riders split directions. The officer caught up to one and made a traffic stop. The driver did not have a motorcycle license. The motorcycle did not display a tag, have insurance or a brake light. The vehicle was towed as it was unfit for the road. The man called his friend, possibly the second bike rider, to come give him a ride in his truck.

* * *

While on routine patrol on East 41st Street, an officer observed a gray VW rental car with window tint that appeared to be darker than TCA permits. As the officer pulled behind the car, the driver began to make turns at nearly every opportunity. It did not appear the driver was trying to get to a specific location, but seemed to be trying to avoid contact with police. Around 1600 East 41st St., the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop for window tint violation and the vehicle fled. The officer contacted Hertz Rental and got the name of the woman who rented the car and they provided an address and phone number for her.

* * *

While on patrol on Wilson Road, an officer observed a Toyota Camry with window tint that appeared to be darker than the legal limit of 35 percent. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car but it immediately took off at a high rate of speed passing other motorists across the double yellow line. The officer didn’t pursue the car. It was discovered to be a rental through Enterprise Rental Cars. The officer got the name of the man who had rented the car, and his address and phone number. The man has a warrant issued from earlier this month. The vehicle was spotted shortly afterward in Rossville. Rossville Police pursued the vehicle but discontinued once they got back into Tennessee.

* * *

Two men were found sleeping on the private property at 7011 Shallowford Road. They were told to leave and were trespassed from the location. Both came back negative for warrants. Police stayed on the scene until both men had left the property.

* * *

A man and woman on Sawyer Street told police a disorder started when the woman decided she wanted to leave and take her belongings with her. The man said he assisted her in removing her belongings. The man said at some point he noticed the woman knocked his TV off a stand. He said he didn’t want to report this however. He said when he saw this, he got mad and emptied a socket set on top of her belongings. The woman had a friend come to get her and they loaded her belongings and left.