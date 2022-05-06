16-Year Old Shot On East Brainerd Road Thursday Afternoon

A 16-year old boy was shot Thursday afternoon on East Brainerd Road.

At approximately 1:07 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 7700 block of East Brainerd Road on a report of a person shot. While en route to the scene, officers were advised by dispatch that a person had arrived at a local hospital via private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

They also confirmed the location of incident to be the East Brainerd Road location. Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed the teenager was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim walking near the above location when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.

The victim has also indicated an unwillingness to cooperate with the investigation and/or potential prosecution of this case.