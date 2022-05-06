 Friday, May 6, 2022 81.0°F   partly cloudy and windy   Partly Cloudy and Windy

16-Year Old Shot On East Brainerd Road Thursday Afternoon

Friday, May 6, 2022

A 16-year old boy was shot Thursday afternoon on East Brainerd Road.

At approximately 1:07 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 7700 block of East Brainerd Road on a report of a person shot. While en route to the scene, officers were advised by dispatch that a person had arrived at a local hospital via private vehicle with a gunshot wound.
 
Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed the teenager was there suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
They also confirmed the location of incident to be the East Brainerd Road location.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim walking near the above location when he heard gunshots and realized he had been struck.
 
The victim has also indicated an unwillingness to cooperate with the investigation and/or potential prosecution of this case.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423 698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One app ( formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.

Opinion

Weston Wamp Reached Across The Aisle

I followed the Hamilton County Mayoral election closely and I noticed Weston Wamp reached across the aisle to win over Democrats and Independents. His efforts were sincere and much needed today in our polarized country. The U.S. Congress is paralyzed by hyper partisan political brinksmanship and our federal legislative branch is dysfunctional. A heart-felt video Weston ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: That Beloved 8th Race

So here we are, long after one particular year in the 25 I covered the Kentucky Deby, when we’d gone on the Thursday where they draw for the post (position in the starting gate.) Believe it or not, post position is a huge deal because positions 1 through five can get pinched out at the rail and anything 12 or over must sprint from the outside into unyielding traffic. The way ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Softball Wins 6-1 In Gulf South Tournament

The Lee softball team kept its season alive with a 6-1 victory over Union in the Gulf South Conference Tournament thanks to a complete game gem from sophomore Madison Barnett. Barnett (10-12) dazzled in the circle over the full seven innings, allowing just one run on six hits. She struck out a pair and walked just one. The Lady Flames got things going with a three-run ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Missing My Buddy Stump

It's been four years since my old friend Marvin "Stump" Martin passed away. He died on May 10, 2018, at the age of 64, and I still think about him a lot. We traveled together, ate many meals together, covered many sporting events together, even coached girls' softball together. We spoke on the phone quite often and I really miss those conversations. Those phone calls usually were ... (click for more)


