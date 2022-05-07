Police Blotter: Drunk Passenger Falls Headfirst Into Lyft Vehicle And Causes A Dent; Scammer Takes $10,000 From Woman

A Lyft driver was at 123 Northgate Mall Dr. in the Chili’s parking lot. He told police he had arrived to pick up a man and when he walked out to the car, he fell head first into the driver-side of his maroon Mazda 6. This caused a large dent. The man was cleared by medics on scene. He said he had been drinking at Chili’s and police observed signs of intoxication. The man was uneasy on his feet and had slurred speech. The driver wanted a report completed to document the damage. The driver gave the man a ride to his address on Northpoint Boulevard.

A woman on North Chamberlain Avenue told police her now ex-boyfriend walked away from her vehicle after an argument over her phone. She just wanted her phone back. Police observed the ex-boyfriend nearby and spoke with him. He gave the woman her phone and she left.

A man approached an officer at 2345 Shallowford Village Dr. and said he had parked his car in the parking lot of the Fairfield Inn with two bicycles on a rack in the back. Sometime overnight the bicycles were stolen. One bike was a teal carbon-fiber road bike by Specialized valued at $6,000 and the other was a black mountain bike with shocks and fenders by Specialized valued at $4,000. The man did not have serial number for the bikes. He later called police and provided the serial numbers and more information. The first bike was a Specialized Diverge, size 54, with hybrid pedals, clip-in on one side and flat on the other. The second bike was a Specialized Epic, size L, with clip-in pedals and bar extensions.

A man told police someone had broken the front passenger window out of his Nissan truck, which was on the lot of Christian Brothers Automotive at 5595 Hixson Pike for repair. The man said he was notified, and did not report that there was anything of value in the truck at that time. The vehicle was processed for prints but none were found.

A loss prevention employee for Lowe’s at 5428 Hwy 153 told police someone stole items from the business. There was a video of the incident, however, the man was completely covered and there was no way to get any distinguishing features to identify him. The man left in a gray Toyota Rav 4. The tag had been removed from the SUV as well. The video showed the man selecting items and walking out the front entrance of the business without paying.

An anonymous caller contacted police and said they were on the phone with a client who said her husband tried hitting her. Upon arrival to apartments on Mountain Creek Road, the officer met with the husband and wife. The wife said her car was damaged and they were trying to get it towed. The wife said her husband was becoming upset about the ordeal and it was causing a verbal disorder. She said her husband did swing at her but did not make contact with her. The officer spoke with the husband who said they did argue over getting the car situated, however, he did not try to hit her and he has never hit her. There were no previous reports to show otherwise.

An officer initiated a traffic stop on Wheeler Avenue on a white Ford Crown Vic displaying a temp tag. The temporary tag displayed was a green and white tag that had an expired expiration date. The driver said she just recently purchased the tag for $40 from the car shop beside Sunset BBQ (known as Ken's Auto). She said she has purchased several tags from this location each time she has had a different car. The officer explained to the woman the tag was no longer valid and that it needed to be removed. The officer didn’t have the proper tools at the time to remove the tag, so the woman said she would remove it herself.

Police received a call about people loading up items from a house that was supposed to be vacant on Mulberry Street. The caller was not cooperative with call takers. Police arrived on scene and saw a crew removing trash from the residence prior to renovation. No police action was necessary.

Police were flagged down by Home Depot personnel at 1944 Northpoint Blvd. concerning a possible shoplifter. Police ran the registration of the vehicle and nothing returned. The possible suspect was identified who had abandoned the merchandise before leaving the store. No crime was committed. Loss prevention was notified of the identity of the man and to be on the lookout for him to attempt to shoplift again.

An officer responded to a disorder between a man and a woman on Wilcox Boulevard. The officer discovered that a verbal disorder has occurred between the two while they were traveling in the woman’s gray Chevy Impala. She wanted to separate from the man. Because the woman had a revoked driver’s license, the officer didn’t allow her to drive. A friend of the woman’s arrived and transported her from the scene.

An officer was asked to check on a brown KIA parked in an alleyway on East 50th Street. The officer ran the tag and it came back to a woman whom the officer attempted to contact by phone but the number had been disconnected. The car was not reported stolen. The officer talked to the man who made the call and he said he was just concerned it might had been stolen.

A woman on Harcourt Drove told police she received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the fraud department of Chase Bank. She said later he had her call him and the caller said that he needed to verify a charge she made at Amazon. The caller convinced her to give him her bank account information and all of her personal information such as her Social Security number, date of birth, etc. The caller instructed her to mail three blank signed checks to him. She sent the checks overnight. The purpose of the blank signed check was supposedly for him to close the Chase Bank account and open her an account with Ally Bank. She said the man took $10,000 before she realized she had been scammed.