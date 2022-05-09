Police Blotter: Lady Thinks Friend Stole Her Driver’s License; Man Disputes Bar Tab

A woman called police and said the day before she was at her friend’s home on North Hickory Street and went into the bathroom. She said she left her purse containing her Tennessee driver's license. When she returned, her driver’s license was not inside her purse. She doesn’t have proof that her friend took her driver’s license, but wanted to document this in case anything happens.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported a man in a red GMC pickup truck was going door to door on Auburndale Avenue asking residents if they needed work. An officer spoke with the man and he said he was seeing if anyone wanted to buy mulch from him and he would put it around their flowerbeds. The man said he had been doing this for years. He had a truck-bed full of mulch and shovels.

* * *

A man on Reggie White Boulevard told police sometime overnight someone cut the catalytic converter, worth $,1000, off his 2012 Jeep Liberty Sport.

* * *

A woman on East 11th Street told police a package valued at $45 was delivered for her. No one at her complex is aware of a package so she believes it was stolen.

* * *

An employee of Hobby Lobby at 2288 Gunbarrel Road showed police video of a black male entering the store, taking merchandise and fleeing the scene passing all points of sale without making any attempts to pay for the stolen merchandise. The stolen merchandise is valued to be $399.98.

* * *

A woman on South Howell Avenue told police someone ransacked her vehicle sometime overnight. Nothing of value was stolen.

* * *

Police were informed that a black male was walking into the roadway at 2289 Gunbarrel Road and shouting profanities at vehicles. An officer met with the man and he was not doing any of those things. He left the area without incident.

* * *

A security guard at Patten Towers told police a resident was intoxicated in the front lobby and refusing to go to his room. At this time, a verbal argument began between the security guard and the resident. The security guard called police and they spoke with the resident who agreed to return to his room for the evening.

* * *

A woman on Rivermont Place told police someone broke out the front passenger window, valued at $400, on her 2012 Subaru Outback and stole $140 cash and two jackets - Mountain Hardware and Patagonia, valued at $400.

* * *

A man on East 10th Street told police sometime overnight, someone used a key to jimmy open the toolbox in the bed of his truck and stole approximately $500 in tools.

* * *

A woman at Motel 6 at 5505 Brainerd Road told police she wanted to get some belongings out of room 106, but contact could not be made with her former friend. She said she would return at another time.

* * *

Police were flagged down in the area of Alan Golds at 1100 McCallie Ave. and a man told police he believed that he was owed $12 from the bar as a result of drinks not provided. At the request of the man, police brought this to the attention of security for Alan Golds. Police were able to observe the camera footage of this, and saw that the man was given two drinks, one of which was passed to a friend. Police then saw the bartender retrieve the drink from the man for an unknown reason. Alan Golds compensated the man $6 for the drink which was taken back.