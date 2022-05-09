TBR Chancellor Recommends Dr. Ty Stone As Next President Of Cleveland State Community College; Board of Regents To Meet May 25 On Appointment

After a national search and campus forums for four finalists, Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings is recommending Dr. Ty A. Stone for appointment as the next president of Cleveland State Community College. The Board of Regents will convene a special called meeting May 25 to consider acting on the appointment.

Dr. Stone is president of Jefferson Community College in Watertown, N.Y., and was one of four finalists for the Cleveland State presidency selected last month by an 18-member search committee composed of board members and representatives of the campus community. If appointed by the Board of Regents, she would succeed Dr. Bill Seymour, who is retiring this summer after leading Cleveland State for 8½ years and more than 43 years in higher education administration.

The finalists participated in campus meetings and public forums at Cleveland State last month. Dr. Tydings reviewed input from the campus community and the public and conducted further interviews with the candidates before deciding on her recommendation to the Board.

The Board of Regents will meet by teleconferencing at 1:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 CT May 25, 2022, to consider acting on the chancellor’s recommendation. Also on the agenda for that meeting are consideration of appointments of the next president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton and the next vice chancellor for business and finance for the TBR system. The meeting will be live streamed and archived on the TBR website. More details will be announced and posted a week prior to the meeting.



“I’m excited to recommend Dr. Ty Stone for our Board’s consideration as the next president of Cleveland State,” Chancellor Tydings said. “I want to thank the members of the search committee for their diligent work in bringing forth four excellent finalists, from a group of highly qualified candidates. After observing the forums, reviewing the feedback from the campus community and the public, and further interviews with the candidates, I believe that Dr. Stone is the ideal candidate to lead the College to new heights in serving the students and communities of Southeast Tennessee.”



Dr. Stone earned a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) in organization and management at Capella University, a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in organizational strategy at Trinity University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at Washington Adventist University. She is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and has twice been named to the City & State New York Higher Education Power 100 list of higher education leaders, public officials and philanthropists. Her resumé and more information about the search process are available on the TBR website at https://www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches/president-cleveland-state-community-college.

She has been president of Jefferson Community College since 2017, and previously served in various leadership roles at Sinclair Community College in Dayton, Ohio, from 2010 to 2017, including vice

