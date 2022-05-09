 Monday, May 9, 2022 76.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Former City Outreach Coordinator Indicted By Grand Jury For City Contract To Her Mother

Monday, May 9, 2022
Yolanda Denise Johnson
Yolanda Denise Johnson

The former city outreach coordinator has been indicted by the Hamilton County Grand Jury involving a contract placed with her mother.

Yolanda Denise Johnson, 42, is charged with official misconduct.

It says the alleged infraction occurred between May 28 to Sept. 22, 2020.

The indictment says she failed to provide notice to the city attorney that she had a personal interest in a contract with her mother, Ida Walker.

It also alleges the "processing of invoices for less than $25,000 without utilizing the competitive bid process, or did receive a benefit not otherwise authorized by law." 

The city outreach coordinator supervises 17 employees aimed at connecting citizens in need with city services.

City Auditor Stan Sewell is listed as one of the witnesses.

City officials said Ms. Johnson was terminated by the city on Nov. 14, 2020.


May 9, 2022

Cameron Hill Was A Magical Place In Its Heyday; Urban Renewal Wiped Out All Vestiges Of It

May 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Lady Thinks Friend Stole Her Driver’s License; Man Disputes Bar Tab

May 9, 2022

Amanda English, 25, Charged In Death Of 3-Year Old Last August


Chattanooga's Cameron Hill, in its heyday, was a magical place. A smaller image of Lookout Mountain just to the south, it rose dramatically just above downtown Chattanooga. The town's earliest ... (click for more)

A woman called police and said the day before she was at her friend’s home on North Hickory Street and went into the bathroom. She said she left her purse containing her Tennessee driver's license. ... (click for more)

The Monroe County Grand Jury has indicted Amanda L. English, 25, of Sweetwater, on charges of criminally negligent homicide and child neglect. Ms. English was arrested and booked into the Monroe ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Cameron Hill Was A Magical Place In Its Heyday; Urban Renewal Wiped Out All Vestiges Of It

Chattanooga's Cameron Hill, in its heyday, was a magical place. A smaller image of Lookout Mountain just to the south, it rose dramatically just above downtown Chattanooga. The town's earliest homes were either on the lower slopes of Cameron Hill or the hill just across Market Street from it. Talk about convenience, you were just steps away from the bustling city streets ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Lady Thinks Friend Stole Her Driver’s License; Man Disputes Bar Tab

A woman called police and said the day before she was at her friend’s home on North Hickory Street and went into the bathroom. She said she left her purse containing her Tennessee driver's license. When she returned, her driver’s license was not inside her purse. She doesn’t have proof that her friend took her driver’s license, but wanted to document this in case anything happens. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congratulations To All The Candidates

I would like to congratulate those candidates who put themselves on the ballot but didn’t quite make it. You gave your opinion on the issues and gave the public a choice. For that I commend you. These candidates, their family and friends have put their heart and soul into months of campaigning and to lose is somewhat devastating. I have been on that side. However, the upside ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ashley Judd's Tribute

On April 30, the day before the mother-daughter duo famously known as The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with Ray Charles, Naomi Judd unexpectedly died after struggling with Hepatitis C and mental health issues. She gave birth to her daughter Wynonna at age 17 and, after a rough start that included several years on welfare, the iconic duo won five ... (click for more)

Sports

Chattanooga State Softball Rallies Past Motlow State, 12-5

Amber Gainer had walked her first time up, and singled on her next at-bat. A solid game at the plate, but nothing spectacular. And with the game tied at 3-3 in the region tournament, the Chattanooga State Tigers needed something special from their freshman’s bat in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two runners on, Gainer belted a baseball into the space above the leftfield ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Find New Pitching Star; Vols Finally Lose A Series

Tennessee felt like it got a new softball pitcher Sunday afternoon, just in time for the postseason. Sophomore Ryleigh White retired 19 of the first 20 Auburn hitters she faced, including 17 in a row, during the Lady Vols’ 3-1 victory over the Tigers at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The 6-foot right-hander, who had won only two games previously this season, went 6.1 innings, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors