Woman, 20, Shot On Grove Street Tuesday Night

A woman, 20, was shot late Tuesday night on Grove Street.
 
At approximately 11:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1200 block of Grove Street on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim may have been involved in a disorder with several other people just prior to being shot. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (formerly the CPD Mobile App). You can remain anonymous.

Police Blotter: Woman Finally Returns U-Haul Van - With Damage; Someone Turns Cameras Away From Vending Machines, Then Vandalizes Them At Comfort Inn Downtown

Whitfield County Man Guilty Of Trafficking Over 4 Pounds Of Methamphetamine

Where Are The Parents Of These Teenagers?

Whoever the parents are of the teenagers involved in the most recent downtown shooting involving 15-year-olds and even a 13-year-old at approximately 10:48 p.m. on a Saturday night, need to be held accountable. By law, these are curfew violations under both state and local laws. The laws are clear. Even 16-year-olds have 10 p.m. curfews. A curfew violation is minor at best, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In June

I can’t remember when a spring has been as gorgeous as this one and, as I make my monthly trip into my garden for orchids and onions to share, I am in awe of my big rhododendron bush, awash in the prettiest purple blooms you ever saw. The roses look nice and, while I wish my grass would perk a bit better, we’ve got an ample armload of orchids and onions to share as we welcome June: ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Pitching Shaky In Loss To Rocket City,5-1

Pitching is renowned as being the art of human beings using super-charged arms to bullet baseballs at nearly triple-digit speeds into an area the size of a pizza box. But the act also requires the athlete to be of the right state of mind for every toss. In the Lookouts’ 5-1 Tuesday loss to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, their starter’s consistency left much to be desired. To ... (click for more)

Brandon Hudgins Repeats At Chattanooga Chase

There were a lot of holiday celebrations in the Chattanooga area on Monday for Memorial Day, but none were any more festive or energetic than the one at Riverview Park. The occasion was the 55 th running of the Chattanooga Chase, a classic 8K road race that provides runners with some of the most scenic and challenging roads in Hamilton County. They had another large turnout ... (click for more)


