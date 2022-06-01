Woman, 20, Shot On Grove Street Tuesday Night

A woman, 20, was shot late Tuesday night on Grove Street.

At approximately 11:42 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 1200 block of Grove Street on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim may have been involved in a disorder with several other people just prior to being shot.