City Of Chattanooga Completes Relocation Of Residents At 11th Street Homeless Encampment

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

The city on Wednesday concluded a two-month process to relocate residents experiencing homelessness from an 11th street encampment, which sat next to an active rail line.

 

Following a site census in March, all residents were offered the choice of a referral to a new temporary sanctioned encampment or a referral to work toward permanent housing through the Chattanooga Housing Authority.

Those who declined housing were offered a new tent and relocation assistance.

 

The City’s Office of Homelessness and Supportive Housing has placed more than 35 residents experiencing homelessness into permanent homes over the past two months. The city’s new temporary sanctioned encampment currently has 15 residents, with more in the process of moving in. The temporary sanctioned encampment, operated by nonprofit Help Right Here, anticipates admitting 60 residents by the end of summer. 

 

“The solution to homelessness is a home, and we will continue to work every day to help our most vulnerable residents find an off-ramp from homelessness that works for them and their families,” said Sam Wolfe, director of the city’s Office of Homelessness and Supportive Housing. “Since its inception, our team has placed hundreds of residents into homes, and along with our partners at the Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition, we will continue to work to both tend to their immediate needs as well as help them navigate the path to housing.”

 

The city notified the 140 residents who were camping next to the rail line of the May 31 move-out date two months ago, including placing a large sign and speaking to residents individually. Workers in the city’s Office of Homelessness and Supportive Housing visited the encampment multiple times each week, and daily over the last two weeks, to ensure that all residents had the opportunity to relocate safely. 

 

Studies show a direct correlation between rising housing prices and rising homelessness, particularly when wages do not keep pace. Mayor Tim Kelly has directed the city to undertake a number of initiatives to increase the supply and affordability of housing in the city, which has seen rising demand for housing at a time when few units are available. 

 

This year’s budget includes an unprecedented $33 million toward a $100 million affordable housing initiative that will create and preserve thousands of homes over the next several years. The city is also undergoing a top-to-bottom zoning code assessment to remove barriers to the creation of housing that Chattanooga residents can afford, and has rolled out incentives for housing providers to rent to low-income families. 

 

The city has also funded an Eviction Prevention Initiative, which has helped hundreds of Chattanoogans, including more than 200 children, stay in their homes. The city is working to expand the program in partnership with Hamilton County General Sessions Court to create an Eviction Diversion Initiative, which includes funding for a coordinator working at the city. This will enable landlords and tenants to receive assistance in preventing evictions before they are adjudicated in court. The expansion is made possible by a grant from the National Center for State Courts. 

 

Beyond the creation of housing and the prevention of evictions, the city is also working to expand workforce opportunities for residents through a number of job training initiatives. 

 

The city’s EMPACT program provides Google IT certification to residents that will unlock their ability to gain a middle-class job. And the city’s funding for the Construction Academy in the former Mary Ann Garber school will allow hundreds of residents to receive skilled trades training.



June 1, 2022

Contract Crews To Implement Traffic Shift On SR-60 Improvement Project In Bradley County

June 1, 2022

Governor Bill Lee Appoints Dr. Morgan McDonald As Interim Commissioner For Tennessee Department Of Health

June 1, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Beginning on Thursday, at 8 a.m., Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will begin shifting traffic on SR-60 from near Eveningside Drive to near Campbell Drive. Temporary lane ... (click for more)

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP, as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), effective Friday. “Dr. ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Where Are The Parents Of These Teenagers?

Whoever the parents are of the teenagers involved in the most recent downtown shooting involving 15-year-olds and even a 13-year-old at approximately 10:48 p.m. on a Saturday night, need to be held accountable. By law, these are curfew violations under both state and local laws. The laws are clear. Even 16-year-olds have 10 p.m. curfews. A curfew violation is minor at best, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In June

I can’t remember when a spring has been as gorgeous as this one and, as I make my monthly trip into my garden for orchids and onions to share, I am in awe of my big rhododendron bush, awash in the prettiest purple blooms you ever saw. The roses look nice and, while I wish my grass would perk a bit better, we’ve got an ample armload of orchids and onions to share as we welcome June: ... (click for more)

"Get This Guy The Ball" - Chattanooga Eagles Football Team Fast And Talented

Ro Caffey is the closest thing the American Football Alliance has to a versatile blowtorch. He can burn safeties in the slot by running routes just as easily as he can scorch linebackers on sweeps out of the backfield. As coach Hayden Clark says, such a weapon makes his job easy. “In terms of top-end speed, I have to say Ro Caffey has the most, because when you put the ball ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Pitching Shaky In Loss To Rocket City,5-1

Pitching is renowned as being the art of human beings using super-charged arms to bullet baseballs at nearly triple-digit speeds into an area the size of a pizza box. But the act also requires the athlete to be of the right state of mind for every toss. In the Lookouts’ 5-1 Tuesday loss to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, their starter’s consistency left much to be desired. To ... (click for more)


