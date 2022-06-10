 Friday, June 10, 2022 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Marion County Woman Charged With TennCare Fraud

Friday, June 10, 2022
Susan Braziel
Susan Braziel

A Marion County woman is charged with TennCare fraud in connection with allegedly selling prescription drugs obtained using TennCare healthcare insurance benefits.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG), in a multi-agency effort with the 12th Judicial District Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force and the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, today announced the arrest of Susan Braziel, 35. She is charged with one count of TennCare fraud along with two counts of felonious sale and delivery of a controlled substance and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Investigators allege that Braziel used TennCare benefits to obtain a prescription for a controlled substance then sold the pills to an undercover agent.

“The Office of Inspector General is committed to establishing and maintaining partnerships with all of our city, county and state law enforcement agencies,” Inspector General Chad D.

Holman said. “We provide our partners with tools for battling drug abuse in our communities through the TennCare fraud statutes that allow for enhanced charges against perpetrators.”

The TennCare fraud charge is a class D felony. The case is being prosecuted by District Attorney General Mike Taylor.

The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has identified and investigated more than 130,349 potential fraud cases leading to more than $9.2 million being repaid to TennCare.  In the last year ending June 30, 2021, the total estimated cost avoidance was more than $7.5 million. TennCare's budget is comprised of 65 percent federal and 35 percent state dollars. To date, 3,171 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.

The OIG’s “Most Wanted” list can be located online at https://www.tn.gov/finance/fa-oig/fa-oig-most-wanted.html. Anyone with information about a wanted subject is urged to use the contact information on the page.

Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions.  Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free, or by logging on to www.tn.gov/oig/ and following the prompts that read “Report TennCare fraud.”


