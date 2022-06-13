Multiple Arrests Made In Weekend Crime Deterrence Initiative

The Chattanooga Police Department implemented the Focused Deterrence Initiative Friday. Supplemental officers were sent to areas of town that statistically were experiencing a spike in crime to head off potential violence.
The weekend initiative began Friday and will continue throughout the summer, police said.
Listed below are the stats from this weekend's enforcement efforts:
6/10/22
1 DUI arrest
1 stolen car and CAT recovery
1 Citation instead of arrest (simple drug possession)
1 Arrest misdemeanor warrant
2 Felony drug arrest
1 Simple possession
1 Firearm possession
2 Guns recovered
30 Grams ecstasy pills
20 Grams of marijuana, fentanyl, and black tar heroin
6/11/2022
2- DUI arrests
2-Burglary arrests
19-Guns seized
2 oz.
Meth seized
5 gm Marijuana seized
2 Ecstasy pills
.5 gm Heroin
1 Misdemeanor Indecent exposure arrest
1 Misdemeanor warrant arrest
1 Stolen Car Recovered
2 Warning tickets issued
3 Traffic citations written