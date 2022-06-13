 Tuesday, June 14, 2022 89.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Multiple Arrests Made In Weekend Crime Deterrence Initiative

Monday, June 13, 2022
The Chattanooga Police Department implemented the Focused Deterrence Initiative Friday.  Supplemental officers were sent to areas of town that statistically were experiencing a spike in crime to head off potential violence.
 
The weekend initiative began Friday and will continue throughout the summer, police said.

Listed below are the stats from this weekend's enforcement efforts:
6/10/22
1 DUI arrest
1 stolen car and CAT recovery
1 Citation instead of arrest (simple drug possession)
1 Arrest misdemeanor warrant
2 Felony drug arrest 
1 Simple possession
1 Firearm possession
2 Guns recovered
30 Grams ecstasy pills
20 Grams of marijuana, fentanyl, and black tar heroin 

6/11/2022
2- DUI  arrests
2-Burglary arrests
19-Guns seized
2 oz.
Meth seized
5 gm Marijuana seized
2 Ecstasy pills
.5 gm Heroin
1 Misdemeanor Indecent exposure arrest
1 Misdemeanor warrant arrest
1 Stolen Car Recovered
2 Warning tickets issued
3 Traffic citations written


Texas Man, 32, Charged With Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Sale Creek Girl


A Civil War general who was also an ingenious manufacturer called Cameron Hill home for many years and once served as mayor of Chattanooga. John Thomas Wilder grew up in the Catskill Mountains ... (click for more)

The Chattanooga Police Department implemented the Focused Deterrence Initiative Friday. Supplemental officers were sent to areas of town that statistically were experiencing a spike in crime ... (click for more)

A 32-year-old Texas man has been charged with kidnapping a 15-year-old Sale Creek girl and driving her to a hotel in Meridian, Miss. Johnathan Lucino Salazar, of Victoria, Tex., is also charged ... (click for more)



Civil War General, Ingenious Manufacturer Wilder Called Cameron Hill Home For Many Years

A Civil War general who was also an ingenious manufacturer called Cameron Hill home for many years and once served as mayor of Chattanooga. John Thomas Wilder grew up in the Catskill Mountains of New York as a descendant of two Revolutionary War soldiers and one who fought in the War of 1812. Wilder went west to Columbus, Ohio, when he was 19 and worked as a draftsman, then was ... (click for more)

Opinion

What Is The Answer To The Shootings And Our Future?

The future of our nation can be predicted. It is bound up in this one question: If God’s people will not teach their children God’s laws, is it reasonable to believe that our nation will follow God’s laws? No political solution is so clever as to restore order and liberty to our nation if God’s people fail to repent. Today, not even 1 percent of adults and teens who regularly ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Make A Difference

David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting tragedy at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was surprised on Friday when an op-ed he wrote for Foxnews.com appeared on its website. He shouldn’t have been. He is the organizer of this weekend’s March For Our Lives Movement and the co-author “#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line.” Hundreds of thousands took ... (click for more)

Sports

Baylor's Brycen Sanders Chooses Ole Miss

Baylor School's four-star offensive lineman has chosen Ole Miss over Tennessee and several other finalists. Sanders said, “Just the fit. The coaches. A lot of people try to negatively recruitment them because (offensive line coach) Coach Thornton and (offensive coordinator) Coach Weis are 29 and 30-years old but I think that’s perfect because they can relate really well to the ... (click for more)

Jordan Leen Named Brown Head Wrestling Coach

Brown University Athletics has named Jordan Leen the Marvin Wilenzik '56 Head Coaching Chair for Brown Wrestling. Leen joins College Hill after six seasons as the associate head coach at the University of Pittsburgh. Leen is from Chattanooga and wrestled at the Baylor School. "We are excited to have Jordan join Brown Athletics and lead our wrestling program," said M. Grace ... (click for more)


